You either die or you don't": Sam Hauser reveals his favorite Joe Mazzulla quote ahead of decisive Game 4

Sam Hauser had an underrated role in the Boston Celtics’ 106-99 Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Cs coach Joe Mazzulla has kept his faith in the quiet and assuming forward despite some mighty struggles this season. Mazzulla’s trust has paid off well, particularly in the NBA Finals, with the way Hauser has been playing.

On Thursday, Hauser was asked about his and the Celtics’ preparations as they try to close out the series in Dallas. The backup shooter replied that the team watched some film to clean up their mistakes and to reinforce their season-long convictions on the court.

Hauser was also prodded to reveal his favorite Mazzulla quote. He took some time before saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s so many. … Let me see what did he say the other day. ‘There’s no fouls in a war. You either die or you don’t.’ Something like that.”

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Joe Mazzulla has received some of the spotlight in the NBA Finals with the way he has outcoached Jason Kidd. Mazzulla also has some of the best quotes in Boston’s run to the championship round. Some of his interviews have become viral clips.

Sam Hauser probably found some of Joe Mazzulla’s quotes mysterious and even funny at times, but there’s no question how much he believes in him. The Boston Celtics are on the brink of their 18th championship largely because of their faith in the guy walking along their sidelines.

Sam Hauser has given Joe Mazzulla quality minutes in the NBA Finals

In Game 3, Sam Hauser had nine points, three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes, the most from anyone off the bench. He went 3-for-4 from deep but his presence alone stretched Dallas’ defense to uncompromising situations. Hauser punished the Mavericks’ coverage when given daylight to shoot.

More than just his points, Hauser had a solid performance on the other end of the court. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving targeted him on a handful of occasions, but he held up during those times. The Celtics even extended their lead in the third quarter when Hauser and fellow reserve Xavier Tillman were on the floor.

Expand Tweet

In the Eastern Conference finals, Sam Hauser shot a nightmarish 7.1% from deep. For somebody who had carved a roster for his shooting, some teams would have kept him on the bench. Joe Mazzulla wasn’t unfazed and still gave Hauser his usual minutes.

The NBA Finals has been a big turnaround for Hauser. He is hitting 45.5% of his 3-pointers with some solid defense to boot. Mazzulla and the Celtics are reaping the rewards of keeping their faith in the soft-spoken forward.