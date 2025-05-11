"You are an embarrassment" - Draymond Green torched by Warriors fans for Game 3 blunder

Some Golden State Warriors fans are blaming Draymond Green for their 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. The Warriors were already at a disadvantage with Steph Curry out with an injury, and Green made it worse with his blunder in the fourth quarter.
Golden State was in it to win in the first three and a half quarters of Game 3 at the Chase Center. However, Green was called for two personal fouls in a span of one minute and was disqualified from the game with around four minutes in regulation.
The Warriors were short-handed for the rest of the night, with the Timberwolves outscoring the hosts 18-15 after Green's sixth foul. Steve Kerr didn't have any challenges left, so they had no way of reversing the call.
Some Golden State Warriors are pointing the blame at Draymond Green for not being smart defensively, knowing that he was on thin ice. Green also put a target on his back after his comments after Game 2.
"Draymond, you are an embarrassment to this team," a fan tweeted.
