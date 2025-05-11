"You are an embarrassment" - Draymond Green torched by Warriors fans for Game 3 blunder

Some Golden State Warriors fans are blaming Draymond Green for their 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. The Warriors were already at a disadvantage with Steph Curry out with an injury, and Green made it worse with his blunder in the fourth quarter.

Ad

Golden State was in it to win in the first three and a half quarters of Game 3 at the Chase Center. However, Green was called for two personal fouls in a span of one minute and was disqualified from the game with around four minutes in regulation.

The Warriors were short-handed for the rest of the night, with the Timberwolves outscoring the hosts 18-15 after Green's sixth foul. Steve Kerr didn't have any challenges left, so they had no way of reversing the call.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some Golden State Warriors are pointing the blame at Draymond Green for not being smart defensively, knowing that he was on thin ice. Green also put a target on his back after his comments after Game 2.

"Draymond, you are an embarrassment to this team," a fan tweeted.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.