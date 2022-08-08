“You enjoy having a sh**ty car … Not being able to connect to the internet?” - Kevin Durant hilariously hits back at a fan claiming he enjoys tough working conditions unlike the Brooklyn Nets star

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant showed no mercy to a heckler on Twitter. The fan tried to mock the 12x All-Star, tweeting that he got to work late because his car wouldn't start. On top of that, he also had to face Wi-Fi issues in his office. The fan claimed that he still loved the difficulty he had to endure.

The fan took a dig at Durant, saying he enjoys taking the hard road, unlike KD. The fan referenced the player demanding a trade out of Brooklyn and his move to the Warriors in 2016. Here's what he wrote:

"Car wouldn't start this morning, get to work late and our internet is down. Lol. I love this shit. Unlike @KDTrey5 I actually enjoy taking the hardest road ... it's basically just problem solving practice."

Kevin Durant has had enough of hecklers this offseason and has shown no remorse to them online. Durant was lethal once again, responding to the tweet, writing:

"U enjoy having a sh**ty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet?"

Pessimism surrounding Brooklyn Nets getting a deal done soon to move Kevin Durant

Trading Kevin Durant hasn't been as easy as one would think. The Brooklyn Nets aren't happy with the offers on the table. They believe the former league MVP, who still has four years left on his deal, is worth a world-beating proposal.

Many would've expected Durant to get traded because of the league-wide interest. It is also over a month into his request to move. However, teams have been reluctant to unload assets to acquire him. The Nets' demands would hamper the depth of any team acquiring him.

For instance, the Celtics offered a potential perennial All-Star caliber player like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick. But the Brooklyn Nets countered by requesting Marcus Smart, a couple of role players and more draft picks with Brown.

Kevin Durant will elevate them as the heavy favorites to win the title. However, the Celtics' depth and current roster construction could keep them title favorites in the long run. This may not be the case if they add Durant, who, at 34, has been injury prone over the last two seasons.

With offers not matching the Brooklyn Nets' expectations, SNY's Ian Begley reported that there is pessimism surrounding Brooklyn trading Kevin Durant soon.

