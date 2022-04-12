"You can't even fire your coach correctly" - Kevin Wildes highlights the organizational mess the LA Lakers are in

The LA Lakers have come under scrutiny regarding their decision to fire coach Frank Vogel and the method in which they did.

On Sunday, following a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were firing their Vogel. The team made its announcement Monday.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that's expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers' search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner.

The decision came after an appalling season. The Lakers (33-49) failed to qualify for the postseason for the second time since the 17-time NBA champions acquired LeBron James in 2018.

On "First Things First," producer Kevin Wildes took offense at the Lakers' system and policies that oversaw Vogel's termination.

"You can't even fire your coach correctly," Wildes said.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I thought this was just another indication of how poorly the Lakers are being run. You can't even fire your coach correctly." — Does firing Vogel fix anything for the Lakers?

The organization's troubles go far beyond Frank Vogel

Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel, unveiling Russell Westbrook to the media

The LA Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in August. Los Angeles shipped Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the capital.

Many outside the Lakers organization questioned the move. They cited a variety of reasons, like Westbrook not suiting their style of play, no spacing, lack of shooting and defense.

The front office needs to be held accountable for the decision, which led to subpar roster construction that led to the Lakers’ downfall.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"Woj tweeted one minute after the game that Frank Vogel was fired. … The Lakers didn't even have the decency to inform the coach that won them a championship 18 months ago, that they were going to let him go. … The Laker organization is in utter disarray."

This does not relieve Frank Vogel of his blunders. Coaching played a large part in the Lakers' crumble. A high percentage of the losses loomed from failing to keep the lead in the fourth quarter.

The majority of these losses were due to the coach playing the wrong personnel in the closing minutes. The players looked unorganized and crumbled under pressure.

Vogel led the Lakers to a 52-19 mark and the championship in 2019-20, his first season, in the bubble. But Los Angeles fared worse in each of the next two seasons. The Lakers went 42-30 and suffered a first-round playoff exit last season and then finished 33-49 this season.

The future of the LA Lakers franchise

LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action for the Purple and Gold

The silver lining following this disaster of a season is that the horrendous run is over, and fans and the organization can look forward to the future.

The Purple and Gold are in pursuit of a top coach in hopes of once again contending for a championship.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



The Lakers are eyeing a recent NBA championship coach for their expected head coach opening – and which Eastern Conference team could emerge as a trade partner for Russell Westbrook.

The franchise needs to ensure the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis get the entire offseason to rejuvenate themselves and get back to health. That's of paramount importance to compete for the championship again.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on winning a championship with the Lakers: "I want to do it again."

Surrounding James and Davis with a roster that can provide energy, effort, defense, scoring and shooting is essential. These intangibles are influential to an organization’s success.

Player personnel, fits, strengths and roles must be prioritized while constructing the roster in order to compliment the stars.

