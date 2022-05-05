"You are FAILING as a parent! And, it’s tough to fail at something that doesn’t have a grade/handbook" - Draymond Green rants on social media about bad parenting

Draymond Green, who’s still recovering from a cut he suffered in the Golden State Warriors Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, is ranting on social media. Weirdly enough, “Dray” is sending out his tweets not via a thread, which would have tied up the messages, but in single, somewhat disjointed posts.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year talked about parenting, dieting and child-rearing in successive blasts. He concluded the hugely surprising set of posts with this:

“You are FAILING as a parent! And, it’s tough to fail at something that doesn’t have a grade/handbook to even define what passing or failing actually means. Do better people and stop expecting folks you see on TV to do for your kid what your parents did or should’ve done for you.”

The message itself is clear, but it takes proper context as he started off with this:

“They said the diet was bad for kids. Question… Why does people think it’s up to celebrities to raise their kids for them? It’s baffling. If you don’t want your kid to eat like her, it’s simple… Teach them otherwise.”

Draymond Green followed it up with how the public views the celebrities and entertainers who dominate the headlines:

“Y’all have y’all own idea of what celebrities/fame entails. And those ideas range far left and far right. But what I am certain it doesn’t entail is raising someone else’s children for them. If you are mad at something a celebrity does because of how it may affect your child...”

Like what he does on the basketball court, Draymond Green’s Twitter posts are divisively food for thought. Some completely understand what he’s preaching while others are downright mocking his series of messages.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are raring to defend their home court

The thrilling series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will shift to San Francisco where the Warriors are unbeaten this postseason. [Photo: Marca]

The bad news for the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 3 is that of Gary Payton II’s injury. An MRI revealed that the defensive whiz is expected to miss at least three weeks due to a fractured elbow.

Payton is the Warriors’ best matchup against Ja Morant and his absence was partly why the Memphis Grizzlies superstar erupted for 47 points in Game 2.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals. Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals.

With the first two games out of the way and head coach Steve Kerr already aware of Payton’s injury, the Warriors should come up with crucial adjustments. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shot bricks from three throughout Game 2 and yet the Warriors still had the chance to go 2-0 up in the series.

Draymond Green needed a few stitches to close the cut he suffered from an inadvertent Xavier Tillman elbow. Green finished with six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He will be looking to get in a rhythm and play better in Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors are unbeaten at home in the 2022 postseason so far and will be excited to keep it that way against the youthful and hungry Grizzlies.

