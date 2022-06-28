“You fear I’d make you look foolish” - Skip Bayless gives a defiant response to Draymond Green claiming he doesn’t qualify to make an appearance on his podcast 

NBA analyst Skip Bayless clapped back at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for claiming the former didn't qualify to make an appearance on his podcast. Bayless responded via Twitter, saying:

"No, Draymond, the real reason you wouldn't want me on your "New Media" podcast is you fear I'd make you look foolish. You could edit but you'd know I'd be taping on my end. Of course, I'd LOVE to have you on my podcast but there's no way you'd risk that. So, keep making excuses!"

Green has actively called out people from the media over the last few months. He believes analysts like Bayless, Nick Wright, and even former player Kendrick Perkins, among others, aren't analyzing the game of basketball, despite their 'hot takes.' During the most recent episode of his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show,' Draymond called out Bayless, saying:

"Skip Bayless, no I don't wanna come on your show. No I'm not gonna come on your show and debate. But if you wanna analyze the game of basketball, and we come on there, and we do that, I'd absolutely consider it.

Green continued:

But if you want to sit there and debate, I didn't go to a law school, brother. Like, I don't wanna come there on you show and debate sports."

Draymond then called out Skip Bayless for not understanding the game of basketball.

"Basketball is beautiful, basketball, there's a lot to analyze in the game of basketball, if you know the game," said Green. "And I think that's a problem a bunch of you guys run into. You can't give analysis because you don't know the game."

Green added:

"I'm also not sure I would even want you as a guest on The Draymond Green Show. Because if you go back and look at the resumes of guys that have been on this show, you don't qualify."

What is Draymond Green's 'new media' agenda all about?

Modern-day NBA players (active and retired) have been making their way into the sports media industry. Stars like JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley, CJ McCollum, and Draymond Green have taken NBA TV shows by storm of late.

Their "no-nonsense" arguments based on facts have been a hit among several fans who want to learn about the game and gain deep insights from players.

First Take @FirstTake



🗣️ "Your credibility is lost. It's lost and gone when you bring personal bias into the equation." @jj_redick has a message for athletes entering the "new media" space and not checking their personal biases at the door.🗣️ "Your credibility is lost. It's lost and gone when you bring personal bias into the equation." .@jj_redick has a message for athletes entering the "new media" space and not checking their personal biases at the door. 🗣️ "Your credibility is lost. It's lost and gone when you bring personal bias into the equation." https://t.co/TS3YtmgZh8

Green has labeled players taking center stage in the business as the 'new media.' The Warriors forward isn't a fan of how analysts like Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, and Kendrick Perkins present their arguments on debate shows.

He believes their opinions are biased, driven by 'hot takes' that are unjustified, which misguide fans sitting at home, who find these analysts credible sources of information.

Draymond Green has demanded more 'accountability' from TV experts and wants them to back up their arguments with a valid breakdown and analysis of the game.

