"You follow him because he’s Luka": $12,000,000 forward hails Luka Doncic leadership as Lakers usher into new era

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:19 GMT
The LA Lakers added Jake LaRavia to the supporting cast around Luka Doncic in the offseason. LaRavia, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings last season, is the 3-and-D type Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wanted to acquire. He is expected to spread the floor for Doncic and to shore up the defense.

During a chat with reporters on Monday, LaRavia, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, answered when asked about the Slovenian’s leadership:

“[Doncic] is a vocal leader. … You follow him because he’s Luka. You know what he does, you know who he is on the court.”
Before joining the Lakers, LaRavia had multiple games going up against Luka Doncic. As a 6’7, 235-pound forward, he was a natural matchup against one of the NBA’s deadliest forces on offense. More often than not, Doncic did what he wanted against LaRavia’s team.

Now with the LA Lakers, LaRavia’s job is to help make life easier for Luka Doncic. The former King is not a volume shooter, but he has been efficient when given the chance. He shot 42.3% from deep last season and is a career 37.1% shooter from that distance.

Last season, lineups with Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith thrived. After DFS left in free agency, Pelinka signed a player who can pick up the slack left by the veteran forward, who took his talents to Houston.

Luka Doncic torched Jake LaRavia’s former team in their last head-to-head battle

The last time Luka Doncic and Jake LaRavia played against each other, they suited up for different teams. Doncic was still with the Dallas Mavericks while LaRavia was with the Memphis Grizzlies when they clashed in December during NBA Cup group play.

The Slovenian led his team to a 121-116 win after dropping 37 points on 11-for-22 shooting, including 5-for-9 from deep. Doncic also feasted from the free-throw line, making 10 of 16 shots from the bonus line. The point guard added 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block to dominate the Grizzlies.

Jake LaRavia ended that game with four points, two rebounds and one assist. He was part of the defensive rotation that struggled to contain the perennial MVP contender.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Edited by Michael Macasero
