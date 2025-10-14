"You follow him because he’s Luka": $12,000,000 forward hails Luka Doncic leadership as Lakers usher into new era

The LA Lakers added Jake LaRavia to the supporting cast around Luka Doncic in the offseason. LaRavia, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings last season, is the 3-and-D type Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wanted to acquire. He is expected to spread the floor for Doncic and to shore up the defense.During a chat with reporters on Monday, LaRavia, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, answered when asked about the Slovenian’s leadership:“[Doncic] is a vocal leader. … You follow him because he’s Luka. You know what he does, you know who he is on the court.”Before joining the Lakers, LaRavia had multiple games going up against Luka Doncic. As a 6’7, 235-pound forward, he was a natural matchup against one of the NBA’s deadliest forces on offense. More often than not, Doncic did what he wanted against LaRavia’s team.Now with the LA Lakers, LaRavia’s job is to help make life easier for Luka Doncic. The former King is not a volume shooter, but he has been efficient when given the chance. He shot 42.3% from deep last season and is a career 37.1% shooter from that distance.Last season, lineups with Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith thrived. After DFS left in free agency, Pelinka signed a player who can pick up the slack left by the veteran forward, who took his talents to Houston.Luka Doncic torched Jake LaRavia’s former team in their last head-to-head battleThe last time Luka Doncic and Jake LaRavia played against each other, they suited up for different teams. Doncic was still with the Dallas Mavericks while LaRavia was with the Memphis Grizzlies when they clashed in December during NBA Cup group play.The Slovenian led his team to a 121-116 win after dropping 37 points on 11-for-22 shooting, including 5-for-9 from deep. Doncic also feasted from the free-throw line, making 10 of 16 shots from the bonus line. The point guard added 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block to dominate the Grizzlies.Jake LaRavia ended that game with four points, two rebounds and one assist. He was part of the defensive rotation that struggled to contain the perennial MVP contender.