"You are free to leave buddy, or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her" - Enes Freedom responds to LeBron James' controversial remarks about Brittney Griner situation

LeBron James made some controversial comments about the United States' efforts in bringing back WNBA star Brittney Griner back home. James has explained his remarks since then, but he's still facing some backlash. Former NBA player and recently naturalized American, Enes Freedom, has clapped back at "The King."

On "The Shop", the LA Lakers superstar appeared to have criticized the US governmen. In the trailer for Season 5 Episode 5, James discussed Griner being detained in Russia and how she might feel about her country's efforts to set her free.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even wanna go back to America?'"

After receiving some backlash, James released a statement to regarding his comments about the US government. The four-time champ released a statement on Twitter. He explained that he was only saying what Griner could be thinking about her situation.

"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country," James wrote. "I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome."

Despite James' explanation, Kanter called him out on Twitter. The former No. 3 pick, who last played for the Boston Celtics last season, thinks James does not know how a dictatorship works. He even suggested James volunteer himself in exchange for Griner.

"You call it a step back; we call this a walk back," Kanter wrote on Twitter. "You are free to leave buddy, or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted."

Enes Freedom called out LeBron James last season regarding Nike and China

LeBron James and Enes Freedom (Photo: Sports Illustrated)

Enes Freedom was very critical of China and Nike at the start of last season. Freedom also called out LeBron James and Michael Jordan for their lack of awareness about the alleged human rights violations in the country. Nike was one of many companies linked with alleged forced labor of the Uyghur people.

In an interview with Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Freedom spoke about possibly educating "The King" regarding the issue. The former Celtic explained that it's never about the money. It was about being comfortable talking about the issues happening around the world.

"I'd love to sit down and talk to him," Freedom said. "I'm sure it's going to be a very uncomfortable conversation for him. I don't know if he's gonna want that. I'll make that really comfortable for him. I don't know if he's educated enough, but I'm here to educate him, and I'm here to help him, because it's not about money."

He continued:

"It's about morals, principles and values. It's about what you stand for. There are way bigger things than money."

