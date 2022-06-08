"You should get a full body transplant" - Adam Sandler on LeBron James' advice to him about his hoop skills

LeBron James and Adam Sandler partnered as producers for the sports drama movie "Hustle." Sandler, who starred in the film, is known for his love for basketball. He can also hoop and even went to the LA Lakers superstar for adviceskills.

Sandler was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote "Hustle." The "Happy Gilmore" actor revealed that it was "The King" who had called him and offered a partnership about the movie. James' SpringHill Company had the script and is one of three production companies involved.

"His company, LeBron's company and Joe Roth, they had this great script," Sandler said. "It was about a scout discovering someone oversees, bringing him into the NBA and it was awesome."

Adam Sandler also shared a story of how he asked James for advice regarding his hoop skills.

Sandler is a huge fan of the game and plays regularly whenever his schedule permits it. He has been caught on video playing basketball in the gym or in street parks.

"I got to know LeBron a little bit and asked him," Sandler said. "I do play a lot of hoops so I wanted to get a quick tip."

"And I said, 'Anything you suggest to fix my game?' And he goes, 'It's very simple. You should definitely get a full body transplant.' And so I said, 'Yeah, I'm gonna do that."

However, how good is Sandler on the court? He can really ball and even played pickup games against NBA stars. Some of the stars he has played with and against include Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon and Boban Marjanovic.

What is LeBron James' SpringHill Company?

LeBron James at the 2016 ESPYS

LeBron James founded SpringHill Company in 2020 with his business partner Maverick Carter.

SpringHill Company united James' three other entertainment companies: SpringHill Entertainment, The Robot Company and Uninterrupted. The company is named after the housing complex in Akron where LeBron James grew up.

SpringHill Company has produced several movies and television shows. They have a two-year television deal with ABC and a four-year deal with Universal Pictures. In addition to "Hustle," the company has another basketball film in their hands.

The title of the film is "Shooting Stars," and it's LeBron James' biopic.

It is set to be released on Peacock next year. Filming began last month in Akron and Cleveland, with high school basketball star and Oregon recruit Marquis "Mookie" Cook starring as James. The story is based on a book by Buzz Bissinger released in 2009.

It's about James' high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin is one of the top actors in the film, playing Dru Joyce III, one of James' closest friends.

Romeo Travis, Sian Cotton and Willie McGee, the remaining members of the "Fab Five," will also be portrayed in the movie.

