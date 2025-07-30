  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Deandre Ayton
  • "You get a refund" - Ex-Laker Nick Young throws cheeky support behind Deandre Ayton over IG model's wild accusations

"You get a refund" - Ex-Laker Nick Young throws cheeky support behind Deandre Ayton over IG model's wild accusations

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 30, 2025 00:39 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
Deandre Ayton gets support from former Lakers forward (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers center Deandre Ayton was caught in a tough situation with an Instagram model on Monday. According to the influencer, who goes by the Instagram handle @caribbeancurlss, she was left by Ayton's security team in the middle of nowhere after she refused to have sex with him.

Ad

She posted it on her Instagram story, claiming that she was stood up by the Lakers star.

“@deandreayton security left me outside in the middle of nowhere in Turks of caicos bc I won’t have sex with him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, Ayton hasn't addressed the situation, which is why no one is sure if the claims are true. On Tuesday, former Lakers forward Nick Young offered support to Ayton.

"When you dnt like something u pay for you get a refund," Young posted.
Ad

As of this writing, it is not possible to access the model's Instagram account. However, she also claimed in one of her Instagram stories that Ayton never made a move on her. According to the model, she was with the Lakers center in Turks, where they partied.

She later clarified that it was Deandre Ayton's security personnel who made advances on her. She was also referring to the same in her original Instagram post. The influencer claimed that her rejecting their advances led to her getting ditched in the middle of nowhere.

Ad
"Deandre had nothing to do with this, it was HIS SECURITY/DRIVER. DEANDRE WAS NOT PRESENT AT ANY GIVEN TIME," the Instagram model claimed.
Ad

The model's Instagram story is no longer accessible since her account is inaccessible.

Fans reacted to the posts about Deandre Ayton and the Instagram model

Fans were surprised by the post that linked Deandre Ayton and the Instagram model. Although she has attempted to clear the air, the initial thoughts of most people were mostly about herself and the NBA player.

Ad

Here are some of what the fans said.

"These dudes are such losers; they have to pay for the company of women with botched cartoon character bodies and still get turned down 😭," one fan said.

Other fans made jokes about Deandre Ayton's on-court game.

"Already starting off the season 1-0. That’s my starting big 🔥🔥🔥🔥" a comment read.
Ad
Ad
"Lakers winning 60 games," someone commented.
"2k needs to raise his defensive awareness rating," a fan said.
About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications