"You get a refund" - Ex-Laker Nick Young throws cheeky support behind Deandre Ayton over IG model's wild accusations

LA Lakers center Deandre Ayton was caught in a tough situation with an Instagram model on Monday. According to the influencer, who goes by the Instagram handle @caribbeancurlss, she was left by Ayton's security team in the middle of nowhere after she refused to have sex with him.She posted it on her Instagram story, claiming that she was stood up by the Lakers star.“@deandreayton security left me outside in the middle of nowhere in Turks of caicos bc I won’t have sex with him.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Ayton hasn't addressed the situation, which is why no one is sure if the claims are true. On Tuesday, former Lakers forward Nick Young offered support to Ayton.&quot;When you dnt like something u pay for you get a refund,&quot; Young posted.As of this writing, it is not possible to access the model's Instagram account. However, she also claimed in one of her Instagram stories that Ayton never made a move on her. According to the model, she was with the Lakers center in Turks, where they partied.She later clarified that it was Deandre Ayton's security personnel who made advances on her. She was also referring to the same in her original Instagram post. The influencer claimed that her rejecting their advances led to her getting ditched in the middle of nowhere.&quot;Deandre had nothing to do with this, it was HIS SECURITY/DRIVER. DEANDRE WAS NOT PRESENT AT ANY GIVEN TIME,&quot; the Instagram model claimed.The model's Instagram story is no longer accessible since her account is inaccessible.Fans reacted to the posts about Deandre Ayton and the Instagram modelFans were surprised by the post that linked Deandre Ayton and the Instagram model. Although she has attempted to clear the air, the initial thoughts of most people were mostly about herself and the NBA player. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;These dudes are such losers; they have to pay for the company of women with botched cartoon character bodies and still get turned down 😭,&quot; one fan said.Other fans made jokes about Deandre Ayton's on-court game.&quot;Already starting off the season 1-0. That’s my starting big 🔥🔥🔥🔥&quot; a comment read.Sadaddy @slaydottLINKAlready starting off the season 1-0. That’s my starting big 🔥🔥🔥🔥&quot;Lakers winning 60 games,&quot; someone commented.&quot;2k needs to raise his defensive awareness rating,&quot; a fan said.