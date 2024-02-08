“You get slapped on my way out”: Miami Heat’s star Jimmy Butler silences teammate Josh Richardson with hilarious retort during presser 

The Miami Heat had a rough month of January. Now, things appear to be turning around for them. They have won four of their last five. The winning is a complete change from the seven-game losing streak they suffered a few weeks back.

Locker room vibes are high as the team begins to turn it around. Atleast a recent postgame press conference makes it seem like the team is vibing well.

Jimmy Butler was giving a postgame interview in the locker room. He was discussing a play where he threw a stylish lob to Bam Adeabyo for an alley-oop. Butler wanted to go full And-1 mixtape, but held back on the showboating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I wanted to throw it off the backboard, I’m not going to lie. As soon as I Thought about it, i thought (Coach) Spo is going to say something about disrespecting the game so I didn’t do it,” Butler said.

However his statement came with some protest. Teammate Josh Richardson called out Butler for his excuse.

“That’s cap!” Richardson interjected. Butler had a humorous, stark retort. “Shut up, you definitely going to get slapped on my way out,” Butler said.

The exchange seemed good natured. Butler laughed after the comment before ending the press availability.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are back to winning ways

Jimmy Butler led the way once again as the Miami Heat begin to improve from their recent downtrend. The Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-104 for their fourth win in five games.

Butler recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his first triple-double since January 29, 2022. Tyler Herro also contributed with a team-high 24 points, while All-Star big man Bam Adebayo added 20 points of his own. The Miami Heat used a strong fourth quarter run to clinch the game, leading by 19 at one point in the final period.

Victor Wembanyama was a bright spot for the Spurs once again. He registered his 25th double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Miami Heat are now 28-24, and sit in seventh place in the East. The upcoming schedule offers no breaks as Miami’s next three games are against some of the top teams in the conference. They host the Boston Celtics before a grueling six-game road stretch starting with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

That said, the All-Star break will offer a nice cushion in between. They will return with a four-game Western conference swing. Facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!