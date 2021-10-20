"You don't get vaccinated just for yourself" - Charles Barkley on Kyrie Irving’s refusal to take the vaccine

Kyrie Irving remained unvaccinated as the Brooklyn Nets opened their 2021-22 NBA season with a resounding loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The thumping the Nets experienced at the hands of the Bucks is only going to keep the Irving saga in the mainstream news. And, it’s not likely to go anytime soon if the tournament favorites unexpectedly struggle out of the gates.

Hall of Famer and current NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley offered his thoughts on the Kyrie Irving brouhaha with the Brooklyn Nets.

In very simple and direct words, here’s what Barkley had to say about Kyrie Irving’s position:

"First of all, you don't get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people."

One of the NBA’s greatest players also emphasized that people should not compare Muhammad Ali’s stand with Irving’s. He said that the situation and the reasoning are completely different.

He stressed further:

“I really am proud with the Brooklyn Nets for putting their foot down. For saying no we’re not going to deal with this half-on, half-off thing. One thing that bugs me is he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home.”

Charles Barkley is just part of a growing list of former NBA greats who have questioned Irving’s refusal to take the vaccine. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also wrote an eloquent piece on why the All-Star guard’s decision is lame at best.

Even with the NBA season fully underway, Irving’s situation is likely going to be relevant, considering that the Brooklyn Nets are going to grab headlines as well.

How is the NBA addressing Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is hoping that Kyrie Irving will eventually take the vaccine

Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner, has said on record that he would have “preferred” that the NBPA and the league can come to terms and issue solid parameters regarding the vaccine requirements to avoid situations like what the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving find themselves in.

Silver also pointed out that Irving’s inability to play is due to New York City’s enforced mandate and not the NBA’s official ruling. However, the Mayor of New York City is adamant that the safety of the general public supersedes any athletic considerations.

On a more personal note, though, the NBA Commissioner will tell Irving to get the vaccine for his benefit and for the benefit of others around him. The same comments that Silver made were repeated by Charles Barkley as he weighed in on the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets situation.

