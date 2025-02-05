"You getting cooked": Billionaire Mark Cuban's son hilariously claps back at critic's 'wild' demand after Luka Doncic shocker

After selling his controlling stake in the franchise in 2023, Mark Cuban watched the Dallas Mavericks trade Luka Doncic on Saturday. His son has had to deal with some trolls on social media but has held his own in the aftermath.

Days removed from the league-altering news, the basketball world is still stunned by the Mavericks' decision. While they acquired a high-caliber player in Anthony Davis, Doncic is a young superstar on the verge of his prime.

Following the blockbuster trade, Cuban's son Jake posted a photo of him and his friends on Instagram. They were all wearing Doncic jerseys and he said that he plans on continuing to support the star guard. Critics began calling out his father in the comment section but he made a hilarious comeback.

Jake Cuban's response to social media troll (image credit: instagram/jake_cuban)

Since selling his controlling stake, Cuban has taken a back seat in the decision-making process. He is still a minority owner but doesn't get involved in basketball moves. It was also reported that Cuban was unaware of the Doncic trade before it happened.

The Mavericks are now run by the Dumont and Adelson families, who were previously minority owners.

Following his decision to sell the NBA franchise, Cuban is still a billionaire with a net worth of $6.5 billion (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Old Mark Cuban quote goes viral after Luka Doncic trade

During his time as owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban was loyal to his star talent, most notably, Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki. Many believe he wouldn't have let the Luka Doncic trade happen, digging up a famous quote as proof.

In 2020, Cuban was asked about the idea of trading Doncic. At the time, the former third-overall pick was amid his drastic rise to superstardom. In a response that has gone viral, Cuban said he would keep Doncic in Dallas over staying married to his wife if he had to choose.

Cuban and the Mavs front office saw something in Doncic in the past, as they went out of their way to acquire him. They originally selected Trae Young in 2018 but traded him to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night.

Many expected Doncic to be the pillar of the Mavericks franchise for the next decade; however, that is no longer the case. Cuban and the rest of the organization will move forward with a new star duo as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are tasked with getting the new-look squad back to the NBA finals.

