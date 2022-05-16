"You give the boy whatever he's asking for" - Patrick Beverley endorses former MVP to get a massive contract this offseason

There has been an ongoing debate on whether the Philadelphia 76ers should offer James Harden a contract extension based on his performance, and Patrick Beverley thinks he deserves one.

The question of whether he should be offered a new contract by the Sixers stems from his poor display in their second-round tie against the Miami Heat. Although it seemed like a no-brainer when he first joined the team in February, many believe Harden is not delivering enough to get such a huge contract.

Many have given their opinion on what the Sixers should do, mostly negatively, but Harden's former teammate Beverley believes only a few can do what the Philly star does, which is why they should hold on to him. Beverley said:

"As far as moneywise, you give the boy whatever he's asking for…it might sound kind of crazy but there's no one in the league that can kind of do what he can do, still at this time right now."

Harden was traded to the Sixers at the February 10 trade deadline in a deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers looked like they won the trade as partnering the former MVP with Joel Embiid was sure to cause fireworks.

Unfortunately, the Sixers failed to get past the second round of the 2022 playoffs following a breakdown from their big two. They lost the series 4-2 as they looked gassed in Games 5 and 6.

Harden has been an incredible shooter throughout his career, winning three scoring titles in his 12-year career. However, he is looking more like a creator, a role members of the Sixers organization are comfortable with.

Patrick Beverley has said he will lockdown James Harden

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Beverley has moved around the league a lot but started his career with the Houston Rockets. He played with Harden from 2012 to 2017 before getting traded to the LA Clippers.

In a back-and-forth with a fan, he said:

"I'll lock his [Harden's] ass up, too."

However, he has not had much success defending the All-Star guard, which is perhaps the reason for his statement. On November 19, 2019, Harden dropped 47 points, with Beverley as his primary defender.

Beverley has held his own in the league, proving to be an intense defender. Although Russell Westbrook believes Pat Bev does not really play defense, the T'Wolves guard's activities can be disruptive.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a relatively successful season, reaching the 2022 playoffs for the first time since 2018. Patrick Beverley played a significant role in their performance, bringing a certain level of competitive edge to the team.

The All-Defensive guard finished the 2021-22 season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field.

Edited by Parimal