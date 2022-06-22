“You go 4-10 to start the season, do you think Kevin Durant’s gonna want to go through that type of season” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant can only lead the Nets to the Play-In game without Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been the topic of conversation due to Kyrie Irving possibly leaving the Nets. Durant and Irving are thick as thieves, and the "Slim Reaper" will surely want to continue playing with Irving.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Bobby Marks believes that the Nets are going nowhere with just KD and Ben Simmons at the helm. Marks said that without Kyrie Irving, the Nets will be looking at a spot in the Play-In tournament in the highly competitive Eastern Conference. Marks said:

"I think the only place he'll lead them is to the Play-In game again. That's it, and I don't think Kevin Durant would even make it through the season when he looks at what the roster will look like.

"When you get on the court in training camp and see whats around you and you go 4-10 to start the season, do you think Kevin Durant’s gonna want to go through that type of season?"

KD playing with Kyrie next season is still very much a possibility at the moment. The Nets front office and Irving are at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations. Irving could opt-in to his player-option worth over $36 million, but is seemingly looking for a long-term extension.

How important is Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets?

KD in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Considered by some to be the game's best player right now, Kevin Durant had an incredible season for the Nets before injuring his knee.

The injury came at the worst possible time, just as Kyrie Irving returned as a part-time player in January. Instead of the team re-establishing chemistry, Brooklyn (41-28) fell into a 3-17 tailspin.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points.

Durant finished the season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc. He had four triple-doubles and 18 double-doubles. Durant held down the fort for Brooklyn with Irving unavailable and James Harden not fully healthy early in the season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant set a new career high tonight with 55 points, including a career-high 8 made threes.



Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (4) now have seven 50-point games for the Nets, as many as every other player in Nets NBA franchise history combined.

Should Irving take his talents elsewhere, Durant will have to carry the majority of the scoring burden. Durant's hypothetical second star, Ben Simmons, is hesitant to shoot from outside the paint. However, having Kyrie Irving will help take some load off his shoulders as Irving is a bona fide scorer and can get his own shot.

However, as valuable as Simmons and Irving are, the team's championship aspirations depend on Durant's health. Given how bad the team is defensively, Brooklyn will need KD to score at an extremely high level to do well in the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far