“You go for the kill shot when you have the moment… I would live and die with those guys taking a kill shot” - Reggie Miller says critics calling 6-time All-Star’s late miss in Game 7 a "bad shot" are idiots

NBA legend Reggie Miller was a player who thrived when it came to last-second shots. After seeing the response from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's missed 3-point attempt in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miller offered his support.

Miami was in a position to win Game 7 on its home court but fell 100-96 to the Boston Celtics. The Heat had a chance in the final minute of regulation to tie the game. During a fastbreak, Butler pulled up for a go-ahead 3-pointer. Unfortunately for Butler, the shot came up short, drawing plenty of criticism from fans suggesting that it was a bad decision.

On "The Dan Patrick Show," Miller praised Butler for the decision, saying that in that moment, players should always go for the "kill shot."

"You go for the kill shot when you have the moment," Miller said. "The kill shot was the three.

"It was a clear three, and I know his statistics aren't great but I would live and die with Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, whomever, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, I would live and die with those guys taking a kill shot knowing all the circumstances."

Reggie Miller praises the mentality of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler

Fans and analysts pointed out Jimmy Butler's decision in the final minutes.

Reggie Miller said that Miami had battled so hard to get back into the game. Miller then said that because of that, it makes Butler's decision even more important.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Unfortunately, the Heat lost that game a thousand ways before Jimmy Butler's late missed three. Yes, they showed great grit and guts to battle back ... but they did not deserve to even be in that game. Unfortunately, the Heat lost that game a thousand ways before Jimmy Butler's late missed three. Yes, they showed great grit and guts to battle back ... but they did not deserve to even be in that game.

Miller then said that anyone criticizing the decision and calling it a bad shot are "idiots." It's a moment that will continue to be looked at by fans.

Despite the missed attempt, Butler still did everything in his power to give the Heat a chance to reach the NBA Finals. During the Eastern Conference finals, Butler averaged 25.6 points, 7.0 reobunds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Butler shot 47.7% but was just 29.2% from 3-point range during the series.

The six-time All-Star is not a 3-point shooter. His career 3-point shooting percentage is 32.1%, and he shot just 23.3% during the regular season. In Game 7, he shot 1 of 4 from 3-point range, including the miss in the waning moments.

Miami finished 53-29 as the best team in a tight Eastern Conference race.

