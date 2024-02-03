"YOU GOING TO THE KNICKS??": LeBron James' cryptic late night tweet in New York has fans scrambling

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Friday that the four-time MVP isn’t asking for a trade from the LA Lakers. The purple and gold franchise isn’t also likely to be looking to move on from basketball superstar. “King James,” though, has a $51.4 million player option for next season, which if exercised, will make him an unrestricted free agent.

All sorts of speculations erupted after James posted an hourglass emoji on his X account following LA’s 138-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The Western Conference All-Star game team captain wasn’t also available for an interview on Friday after the Lakers’ 114-105 win against the Boston Celtics.

Despite Rich Paul’s statement, basketball fans aren’t holding back in pushing potential scenarios for LeBron James. An X account recently posted a photo of the four-time champ in a New York Knicks uniform to add to the rumors. Incredibly enough, James responded with the Liberty sign and his trademark crown emoji.

Fans on social media quickly pounced on James’ cryptic reply:

“YOU GOING TO THE KNICKS??”

LeBron James has been claiming over the past three years that the biggest goal he has yet to achieve is to play with his son Bronny James. The younger James is expected to have a one-and-done stint with the USC Trojans and apply for the 2024 NBA Draft. “King James” has vowed to go to the team that picks his son and insisted that money will not be an issue when that time comes.

Interestingly enough, the New York Knicks have four 2024 first-round picks and two second-round picks that they can use on James Jr. It might not matter to the Big Apple City team if the younger James is worth a first-round pick. If the idea is to bring LeBron James to Madison Square Garden, they may just end up doing that.

The New York Knicks are strong contenders to land Bronny James and LeBron James

The key to the whole scenario of LeBron James going to the New York Knicks is for the team to draft Bronny James. New York has four first-round picks, one each from the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons and its own draft capital.

The pick from Dallas isn’t likely going to be in the lottery as the Mavericks are playing quite well. Ditto with the Knicks’ capital as they could land a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference. The ones coming from the Wizards and the Pistons are a different matter as both teams are bottom-dwellers in the standings.

New York could use one of those aforementioned draft assets and two more second-round picks to get Bronny James. If LeBron James keeps his word, he might be taking his talents to the Big Apple along with James Jr.

