"You gon' get the Antman show"- 5x NBA All-Star spotlights Warriors' major concern while facing Anthony Edwards & Timberwolves 

Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set for Tuesday. Fans are looking forward to how the All-Stars will step up to lead their teams. Former NBA star John Wall highlighted an area of concern for Golden State as they look to slow down Anthony Edwards.

Edwards was a significant factor in the Wolves' first-round series against the LA Lakers. The former Georgia star averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in five games. He was the driving force for Minnesota to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

The five-time All-Star looks forward to seeing how the Warriors will handle Edwards. It might be challenging for Golden State to send double teams on some defensive possessions because of the players surrounding the three-time All-Star, Wall said.

"So, if you gon' double team, you have to give up a lot of threes. And you have to hope they're not making those threes," Wall said. "'Cause if you and Ant Man play one-on-one, you gon' get the Ant Man show."

Edwards is a skilled offensive player who can take on any defender one-on-one. However, focusing on him could leave other Wolves players unattended.

Aside from the former top pick in 2020, Minnesota has capable players like Julius Randle, Mike Conley Jr. and Naz Reid.

History between the Wolves and Warriors

Their second-round playoff series is the first time the two franchises will meet in the postseason. However, they've had particular run-ins in the past.

During the 2023-24 season, the Wolves played a regular-season game against the Warriors, resulting in players getting punished. Former Golden State star Klay Thompson got into a shoving match against Jaden McDaniels. Center Rudy Gobert tried to stop the situation by pulling away Thompson from McDaniels.

However, he was choked by Draymond Green from behind. Green, Thompson and McDaniels were ejected from the game and eventually suspended for five games.

Gobert and the other two players received a $25,000 fine for the altercation.

Aside from that, the Warriors have a former Wolves player in Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star was part of Minnesota's franchise for one and a half seasons. Butler helped the organization break its 14-year postseason absence.

However, his time in Minnesota did not end well. At the start of the training camp for the 2018-19 season, Butler requested a trade. The defensive forward wasn't planning on signing a contract extension in 2019.

This led to the infamous scrimmage where Butler played with third-stringers and beat the starters. After that incident, the Wolves began to look for a trade partner, which ended up being the Philadelphia 76ers.

