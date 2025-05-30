"You good bro?" - Pascal Siakam shuts down reporter after awkward exchange amid attempt to extract controversial remark

Pascal Siakam told Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star on Thursday that the New York Knicks played harder than the Indiana Pacers. The reporter pressed on, asking how the Pacers could have played less effort than their opponents. Siakam responded that such can happen in playoff basketball.
Doyel pushed it and continued to ask why it happened in Game 5, prompting Siakam not to hold back.
“You good, you good, bro? You’re looking for something, I know, but damn! I’m telling you. I told you. What else do you want me to tell you?
The reporter would not quit and asked Pascal Siakam “how” the Knicks could have played harder than the Pacers. Siakam seemed to have had enough and told Doyel to tell him the answer instead. The former All-Star eventually asked for the reporter's name before ending the exchange.
Siakam was the only starter who hit double-digit scoring. Tyrese Haliburton, after a flawless Game 4 performance two nights ago, struggled in New York. If not for Bennedict Mathurin giving the Pacers a lift off the bench, the deficit might have been bigger. They lost the assist (20-22), rebound (40-45) and points in the paint (60-34) battles. Indiana seemed a step late in its execution on both ends.
The reporter wanted to press for details about the Pacers' loss, but Siakam would not budge, which led to an awkward exchange.
Fans react to the awkward exchange between Pascal Siakam and a reporter
The exchange between Pascal Siakam and Gregg Doyel quickly went viral. Fans promptly reacted to the awkward back-and-forth between the two in the postgame presser.
The Siakam-Doyel interaction divided fans. Some thought the reporter was wrong, while others called out the NBA star for cracking under pressure.
The viral exchange only added to the story behind a series that evoked the Pacers-Knicks rivalry in the 90s. Siakam has a chance to help his team close the series with a bounce-back performance in Game 6 on Saturday.
Until then, fans can dig in and toss in their thoughts about Pascal Siakam’s viral interaction with Gregg Doyel.
