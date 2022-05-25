“You got a better chance at finding a damn payphone in New York City right now” - NBA analyst criticizes the Miami Heat, says we should root for a Warriors-Celtics series in the NBA finals

The Miami Heat have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA throughout the 2021-22 season. Although the team had to deal with numerous injuries during the regular season, Miami still went on to finish with a 53-29 overall record. This made them the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

After being one of the most dominant teams in the playoffs, it looked as if Miami was prepared to give the red-hot Boston Celtics a run for their money. Both teams have been inconsistent throughout the Eastern Conference finals series, as the matchup now shifts to Miami for a crucial Game 5. After an impressive win on the road in Game 3, Miami went on to suffer a blowout loss to the Celtics in Game 4.

The bigger problem at hand for the Heat is the fact that, not only have they been inconsistent on the court, the injuries have started to pile up. Speaking recently on ESPN, analyst Stephen A.Smith expressed doubt about the Heat being able to rally in this series against the Celtics, due to the amount of injuries that have started to build up. Smith also says that the lack of offensive consistency for the Heat has been problematic and that fans should be rooting for a finals matchup between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

“You got a better chance at finding a damn payphone in New York City right now, than you do of seeing the Miami Heat produce any sort of offensive consistency...”

Miami Heat prepare for crucial Game 5 against the Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Four

Although the Miami Heat suffered an eye-opening 102-82 loss in Game 4, the team still took care of business on the road. After their Game 3 win against the Celtics, Miami now has retaken control of homecourt in this Eastern Conference showdown. The series has suddenly turned into a best of three, meaning that the team who wins two out of the next three games will be heading to the NBA Finals.

For Miami, they will need to get healthy and back on track in a hurry. Both teams have been decimated by injuries on a nightly basis, which has played a big part in the amount of lopsided scores.

Miami will need to start off Game 5 on a strong note, especially after falling behind quickly in Game 4. In their most recent performance, the Heat went on to score a total of 11 points in the first quarter alone. If the Heat want a chance at keeping this series from slipping away, they will need to take care of business at home before the series shifts back to Boston.

Edited by Windy Goodloe