"You got got love a Timmy sighting": Fans react to Spurs legend Tim Duncan wakeboarding in a lake

Fans are always excited to see current and former NBA stars doing activities that would seem strange to see them off the court, especially Tim Duncan. Since retiring from basketball, the San Antonio Spurs legend is rarely seen in any NBA-related activities, which is why a sighting of Duncan doing anything is now a gem.

Considered the greatest power forward of all time, Duncan has been having fun with his retirement, often doing things to keep himself busy. Recently, he was spotted wakeboarding in a lake, which was unexpected for many. It seems as if the five-time champion knows how to pass his time during the offseason.

The video shows Duncan totally focused on not falling from his board and didn't seem to even notice that he was being filmed. Upon seeing this, fans shared their hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans online:

Brett Usher @UsherNBA @BleacherReport @NgongbaPatrick Putting the fun in fundamental

Elisha Surillo @elishasurillo @BleacherReport @NgongbaPatrick He looks so happy in retirement 🫡

Pack Mamba @Pack_Mamba @BleacherReport @NgongbaPatrick old man and the sea

Sooon 🌞 📖 @sooon_eth @BleacherReport @NgongbaPatrick Timmy decided to live his teenager years late

Invincible Jah @JahShiesty_ 🏾 twitter.com/bleacherreport… Big Timmy living his best life you love to see it

Fans are now starting to appreciate the humility of Duncan and how he was able to impact the game. Now, it's a matter of when will he be seen next and what will he be doing at that time. We'll never know for sure, but given the new video of the 15-time All-Star, it could be a very unexpected activity.

Tim Duncan's win record should make fans consider him one of the GOATs

2014 NBA Finals - Game Five

When it comes to winning, Tim Duncan knows a thing or two about it. After all, he won five NBA titles with the same team and maintained a winning record during his time in the league. However, whenever the discussion of "Who's the greatest basketball player of all time?" come up, Duncan is rarely mentioned.

AirAlamo's Jahlil Williams wrote about why the 15-time All-NBA legend should be at least considered as one of the greats of basketball:

"The San Antonio Spurs were a playoff team every season and Duncan was the bus driver that took them there. As a player with only one infinity stone shy of a full six-set, the Big Fundamental often reached the pinnacle of winning.

"Tim Duncan ended his career with 15 All-NBA selections, two regular season MVPs, and three Finals MVPs. His 15 All-Defense Team selection is the most for any player in league history.

"Accolades like these only go to the top of the upper echelon in the pantheon of greats, so based on this alone, his name can be tossed in the hat."

It's hard to deny the fact that the two-time MVP led his team to significant heights. During his tenure, he led the San Antonio Spurs to 50-plus wins every season. With those facts alone, the humble legend should be included in every GOAT talk.

