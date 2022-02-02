"You got a lot of poison out there" - Deandre Ayton shares his take on Chris Paul elevating the Phoenix Suns offense this season

Following the Phoenix Suns' 121-111 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Suns center Deandre Ayton shared his take on how Chris Paul made Phoenix one of the best teams in the league.

In a conversation with Kellan Olson of AZ Sports, Ayton was asked about Paul's influence on the Suns offense and how it creates a "pick your poison" situation for defenses. Ayton responded with:

"You got a lot of poison out there. Lotta poison."

I asked Deandre Ayton about the level the offense is at in Year 2 with Chris Paul and the pick your poison choice for defenses.



When considering the Phoenix Suns rolling on to their 11th consecutive win and registering a league-best 41-9 record in the process, it was hard to knock Ayton's comments on the Suns offense. The availability of high efficiency scorers creates a nightmare situation for any defensive unit.

Forcing defenses to scramble and cover everyone due to their high offensive potential, the Phoenix Suns boast one of the best offensive ratings in the league this season.

How does Chris Paul make the Phoenix Suns so lethal?

Chris Paul scans the pick-and-roll setup in front of him

There is no argument that Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards to have ever played the game. Possessing one of the best basketball minds we have ever seen, Paul is a master of reading the flow of the game and elevating the productivity of his team members.

While he has done this over the span of his career, Chris Paul continues to perform at a high level with the Phoenix Suns. With the Suns occupying the top seed in the Western Conference, the 36-year old guard has played a major role in achieving this.

For starters, the Suns just have incredible depth. With Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges available in the starting rotation, Paul is basically spoilt for choice on the offensive end. While Paul himself is a capable offensive player, Phoenix has enjoyed the benefits of his playmaking to a great extent.

CP3 threaded the needle on this assist

Off the bench, the Phoenix Suns have seen players who fit perfectly in the system and thrive in the circumstances they are placed in. The addition of veterans such as JaVale McGee, who fits the Suns' playing style, has also played a role in their success.

The development of players such as Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson is also a testament to the Suns' depth as both of them become contributors even in the absence of key players.

Paul is effectively able to bring the best out of all these players. Whether it involves finding his big men coming off the pick-and-roll or finding his shooters in open spots, CP3 runs Phoenix's offense masterfully.

NBA @NBA



TNT Deandre Ayton back in the @Suns lineup...and back throwing down jams off of CP3 pocket passes!TNT Deandre Ayton back in the @Suns lineup...and back throwing down jams off of CP3 pocket passes!📺 TNT https://t.co/6HtDdeyoSa

Phoenix will attempt to extend their winning streak as they hit the road against the Atlanta Hawks for their next game. With an imminent point-guard battle between Chris Paul and Trae Young on the horizon, the Suns will look to their veteran star to lead them to another dominant outing.

Edited by Parimal