"You got pregnant while other women were pregnant" - Kisha Chavis throws shade at Joe Smith's ex-wife Yolanda over divorce

Former NBA player Joe Smith recently admitted to having children with other women during his first marriage. His second wife, Kisha Chavis, has thrown shade at how his first wife, Yolanda, handled their relationship and their divorce.

According to Chavis, Yolanda was aware of Joe Smith's extramarital affairs but chose to stay with him:

“I mean, I'll say this. It wasn't like she didn't know what was going on. Like, you waited four kids for them all to damn near be grown before you divorce him, you know? You had — you got pregnant while other women were pregnant. So, I just — what does that say for you, right?”

Joe Smith earlier disclosed in an appearance on Vlad TV that he had engaged in other relationships and fathered children with different women while being married.

"We had two kids biologically; she (Yolanda) already had a daughter when we met, and I adopted her,” he said.

The No. 1 pick of the 1995 draft then admitted that the rest of his six children were conceived during his first marriage.

Despite Smith's infidelity, Kisha Chavis said Yolanda left him during a challenging period in his life. Chavis claimed Smith was grappling with the loss of his mother and not getting picked up by NBA teams after the lockout.

According to Chavis, Yolanda initiated the divorce during this challenging time in an apparent effort to add to Smith's distress.

“You waited till it would hurt him the most, you know?" Chavis said. "And being in that circle, I know that. … They all did the same thing. They waited for their husbands to retire or to not have jobs anymore, and then they divorced them.

“It was a cliquish type, you know, plan that they had. They didn't want to be with these men while they were home, you know? They liked when they were on the road, you know? 'Cause it wasn't there for love. They were there for convenience."

Kisha Chavis says Joe Smith could have had a longer playing career

Joe Smith, the No. 1 pick in the 1995 NBA draft, played for 12 franchises over 16 years, concluding his career in 2011. But Chavis claimed Smith could have had a longer playing career but had no desire to return to the NBA.

“I honestly don't think he tried to get picked back up again," Chavis said. "I mean, you have to make an effort, you know? And his ex-wife said something to me when I first got with him, and she was like, 'Joe doesn't answer his phone. Like, there's money in his phone. He won't pick it up.'”

Smith, who earned $61,220,796 in his playing career, recently revealed that he has gone broke due to poor financial management. He said he had become depressed as he only had $3,000 to his name.

"When I say I was in a deep, deep, deep depression, like mentally messed up, I'm telling you I was there," he said.