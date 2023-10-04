"You got to show the hell up": Analyst declares it's a make-or-break season for Deandre Ayton as Blazers' primary option

The Phoenix Suns have finally let go of Deandre Ayton after getting involved in another three-way trade which sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. As a result, Ayton is now the new star of the Portland Trail Blazers, which is a situation he's been asking for ever since his time in Phoenix. While the big man is in the position he wants to be in, this just adds a lot of pressure on himself.

Basketball analyst Dub, who goes by the handle 'Dubanaire' from the "Fluent & Chill" podcast, pointed out how Deandre Ayton needs to take advantage of his situation.

"Ayton, this is the year where all this complaining, you got to show the hell up. This is the moment for Ayton."

"This is the moment for you to be like 'Okay, I've been complaining about being the number one option of being on the Phoenix Suns for so long. Even though I was always the third best player, screw that. I was supposed to be this guy. Y'all picked me number 1. You know I'm the person that y'all supposed to build around.'"

For a while now, Ayton whined about how he wasn't the main attraction in Phoenix, which resulted in him playing badly for the team. Now that he has a fresh start in Portland, it's his time to prove what the Suns have missed out on. Otherwise, if he doesn't, critics will surely be all over the big man.

Can Deandre Ayton finally become a star in Portland?

Deandre Ayton - Portland Trail Blazers Media Day

Deandre Ayton now has the opportunity to have a fresh start with the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has the most experience on the team and is technically Portland's best player, which could lead him to finally becoming an All-Star this coming season. However, that will all depend on who the Blazers' priority is.

Earlier this summer, the Blazers acquired Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft. Henderson is arguably the best player in the draft pool if Victor Wembanyama didn't enter this year. Henderson is also just waiting to become the star that he's meant to be. With that in mind, Ayton might run into similar issues he faced with the Phoenix Suns.

During Denadre Ayton's tenure with the Suns, he complained about how revolving the rotations around Devin Booker became a hindrance to his career. If the Trail Blazers decide to prioritize Scoot Henderson, Ayton might end up in the same situation he was once in. Not unless he finally decides to step up and prove himself with his game instead of meaningless words.