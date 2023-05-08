"You gotta be back here"- James Harden wants 'good-luck charm' John Hao to be back for Game 6

James Harden stepped up big time for the Philadelphia 76ers in their 116-115 Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics in their 2023 playoff conference semis clash. After a couple of off games following his 45-point burst in the 76ers' Game 1 win, Harden tallied 42 points in Sunday's Game 4. He finished the game off with the game-winning corner 3-pointer.

"The Beard" also had eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals. He shot 69.6%, including six-of-nine from 3-point range. Harden won hearts by showing love to Michigan State shooting survivor John Hao, who was invited to the game by the 76ers' star guard. Harden credited Hao for his Game 4 outing, saying:

"He brought me good vibes, good energy."

Harden signed his game-worn shoe and gave it to Hao. After the game, Harden said Hao was his good luck charm, and he wants him to attend Game 6 in Philadelphia. Here's what the Sixers guard told Hao:

"I don't know what you got going on or what your schedule is, but Game 6 you gotta be back here... Like we talked about last time. Every day is an opportunity to get better mentally, physically."

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers you heard the man. see you game 6, John. 🤝🥹 you heard the man. see you game 6, John. 🤝🥹 https://t.co/FCxgdWswJs

James Harden has maintained a longtime bond with John Hao over Facetime. Hao was paralyzed in the aftermath of the Michigan State shooting in February. Harden read about Hao's situation in a newspaper and supported him financially. The former Rockets star also kept his promise of inviting him to a game once he could travel.

Harden invited his family, who were seated in the club box. Hao wore Harden's Philadelphia 76ers #1 jersey at the game.

James Harden has potentially saved Philadelphia 76ers' season

The Philadelphia 76ers are still alive in their conference semis contest against the Boston Celtics. The 76ers were on the brink of going down 1-3 and playing an elimination Game 5 contest on the road. However, James Harden put the team on his back and came up clutch to prevent that from happening.

Harden's aggressiveness remains the "X-Factor" for the 76ers in the playoffs, especially with Joel Embiid not playing at 100%. The 76ers owe both their wins in this series to "The Beard's" contributions. Harden's aggressiveness is crucial to breaking down the Boston Celtics' defense.

It takes the attention off Joel Embiid and other stars, creating more opportunities for the 76ers offensively. That was on display in the second quarter when Harden tallied 15 points, and the Sixers went up by 16 points before Boston closed the gap.

James Harden needs to continue taking more attempts, as that gives him the rhythm he needs for a clinical shooting game. That helped him twice in the clutch. Harden hit a crucial jumper with 16 seconds left in regulation time and the game-winning 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in OT.

