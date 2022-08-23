"You gotta either master your role or you gotta get the f**k out; It's just that simple" - Draymond Green goes on passionate rant about importance of playing a certain role in an NBA team

4x NBA champion Draymond Green is widely regarded as the heart of the Golden State Warriors. Given Green's ability to contribute to the team without scoring, the veteran had some excellent advice for young hoopers at Rico Hines' run.

Draymond Green, like many players in the league, has built a career on being a role player. However, Green could be considered one of the best role players of all time. Having earned All-Star selections for his performances on the court, Green is a cut above the rest regarding understanding one's role.

Green's intensity and leadership have helped the Golden State Warriors win several titles. His status as a winner added weight to his advice to the players at Rico Hines' run.

When speaking about the importance of knowing one's role at the next level, Green said:

"You not going to make it shooting jump shots. You gonna make it by hustling and getting offensive rebounds and getting stops."

Calling out the lack of hustle in drills, Green went in on the player. However, he also highlighted the importance of running hard on the floor.

"We can talk IQ all we want. But at the end of the day, m*********er got to play a role in the NBA. It's two m*********ers on a team that can do what they wanna do and 13 m*********ers that got to play a role."

"You gotta either master your role or you gotta get the f**k out. It's just that simple."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

"At the end of the day, MF got to play a role in the NBA. It's 2 MFs on a team that can do what the f**k they wanna do & 13 MFs that got to play a role. You got to master your role or GTFO!"



@Money23Green | @ricohinesbball Draymond speaking facts for 3 minutes 🗣"At the end of the day, MF got to play a role in the NBA. It's 2 MFs on a team that can do what the f**k they wanna do & 13 MFs that got to play a role. You got to master your role or GTFO!" Draymond speaking facts for 3 minutes 🗣"At the end of the day, MF got to play a role in the NBA. It's 2 MFs on a team that can do what the f**k they wanna do & 13 MFs that got to play a role. You got to master your role or GTFO!" @Money23Green | @ricohinesbball https://t.co/JiEy7do8pZ

Green called out other players who didn't push themselves during the drills. Given his experience with fatigue in the playoffs, the veteran understands how desire influences staying alert.

Draymond Green facilitating the Golden State Warriors' system

Draymond Green being guarded by Marcus Smart

Draymond Green's role with the Golden State Warriors appears simple on paper. But given the Warriors' system's complex nature, Green must balance several intricate tasks simultaneously.

As the primary offensive coordinator and defensive anchor, Green is irreplaceable on both ends of the floor. His playmaking ability and vision allow him to find teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as they come off screens. He also sets some solid screens to make plays happen.

Green constantly directs traffic and shouts out plays on the floor. His ability to communicate contributes to the Warriors' offensive flow.

This skill also translates to his role on the defensive end of the floor. As a defensive stopper, Green is often tasked with guarding the opposing team's best players. By calling out switches and running interference, the forward tries to stay a step ahead of the offense.

NBA TV @NBATV Draymond Green gets it done on defense with the steal and earns your Heads Up Play of the Day! Draymond Green gets it done on defense with the steal and earns your Heads Up Play of the Day! https://t.co/N1k7BRK1qU

Green's antics off the court frequently overshadow his abilities on the court. However, the proof lies in Golden State's success. With four titles in hand, Draymond Green remains a vital member of the Warriors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott