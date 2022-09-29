"You gotta be like, hey coach, thanks for helping me get paid” - NBA analyst believes Deandre Ayton owes his contract to the Suns' coach, expects them to dissolve conflict between them

Former NBA player and analyst Jalen Rose has suggested that Deandre Ayton should be grateful to his coach Monty Williams for getting a new deal. On ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby", Rose gave his thoughts on the differences the two reportedly have. He said:

"This is on the player to seek out his head coach, especially after you get your new deal. Here's a mistake that young people make so many times, like you feel like you've done enough communicating, or you've reached out enough, or you've already shown that you're invested, or your communication is there.

"No, this is something that evolves. That man is one of the best basketball minds in the NBA, one of the best coaches in the league, right? If y'all not talking before you sign the deal, once you sign the deal, you gotta pick up the phone. You gotta be like, hey, coach, thanks for helping me get paid."

The contract situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns was a popular story throughout the 2021-22 season. After blossoming into one of the top rising centers in the league, Ayton was hoping to sign a contract extension with his team.

As his contract discussions lingered, many speculated that the tension between Ayton's representatives and the Suns was growing. During the offseason, it was reported that Ayton could be a potential sign-and-trade piece for the Suns.

The idea, however, was put to bed when the Suns announced that they were willing to match Indiana Pacers' offer for Deandre Ayton. This felt strange as Ayton was progressing well in his development.

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns continue to be in the spotlight

Deandre Ayton at Phoenix Suns Media Day

The Phoenix Suns have found themselves in the national spotlight throughout the offseason. Besides Ayton's contract, team owner Robert Sarver was recently suspended for one year and fined $10 million for misconduct at the workplace.

At the Suns' media day, Ayton wasn't pleased with how his contract situation was handled. He even admitted that he hasn't spoken with head coach Monty Williams since their Game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. In that game, Ayton was reportedly benched after exchanging words with the head coach, which led to speculation that he may not come back to the organization.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Deandre Ayton: "I haven't spoken to Monty. Haven't spoken to him at all ever since the game."



Reporter: "Are you happy to be here, DA?"



DA: "I'm all right."



(via



Reporter: "How have you and [Suns coach] Monty Williams—"Deandre Ayton: "I haven't spoken to Monty. Haven't spoken to him at all ever since the game."Reporter: "Are you happy to be here, DA?"DA: "I'm all right."(via @GeraldBourguet Reporter: "How have you and [Suns coach] Monty Williams—"Deandre Ayton: "I haven't spoken to Monty. Haven't spoken to him at all ever since the game."Reporter: "Are you happy to be here, DA?"DA: "I'm all right." 😳 (via @GeraldBourguet)https://t.co/daqkTZRFbm

With the preseason starting in a few days, Suns fans will hope Deandre Ayton and coach Monty can find a way to move forward. Last season, the talented big man averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on an impressive 63.4% shooting from the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far