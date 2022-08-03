“You gotta spend 1.5 million on your body?… I’m too cheap for that” - Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes about LeBron James’ fitness expenses, said LeBron is fun to watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again displayed his humor while learning of LeBron James' fitness expenses. King James has spent millions on his body, which has helped him stay in tremendous shape throughout his 19 years in the NBA.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old star averaged 30.3 points per game last season and is looking far from done ahead of his 20th year. Here's what Antetokounmpo said about James (H/T Legion Hoops):

“You gotta spend $1.5 million on your body? I don’t know if I can do that. I’m too cheap for that. No, I’m joking. It’s crazy to me, man. He’s been so consistent. It’s fun to watch.”

Antetokounmpo is a remarkable athlete as well. The 27-year-old is one of the most dominant players in the NBA, and very few can match his physicality. He's among the rare players who could replicate James' longevity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn comparisons to LeBron James since becoming a superstar

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA. At 27, the Greek Freak has won an NBA title, a Finals MVP, two regular season MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year, to go with six All-Star and All-NBA nominations. The Milwaukee Bucks headliner rarely has an off-night.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo resume:



1x NBA Champ

1x Finals MVP

2x MVP

1x DPOY

5x All-NBA

5x All-Star

4x All-Defense

1x All-Star MVP

1x Most Improved



Hall of Famer at 26 years old. Giannis Antetokounmpo resume:1x NBA Champ1x Finals MVP2x MVP1x DPOY5x All-NBA5x All-Star4x All-Defense 1x All-Star MVP1x Most Improved Hall of Famer at 26 years old. https://t.co/CQM52MwIFU

Antetokounmpo's numbers are right up there with the best, making him a perennial MVP candidate, much like LeBron James. Both players achieved a lot as young superstars in the league, even before they hit their primes.

StatMuse @statmuse Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons:



2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

2,127 — LeBron James

2,092 — James Harden

2,054 — Donovan Mitchell

1,996 — Russell Westbrook Most 4th quarter points in the last 5 seasons: 2,384 — Giannis Antetokounmpo 2,127 — LeBron James2,092 — James Harden2,054 — Donovan Mitchell1,996 — Russell Westbrook https://t.co/SKOQ4rcvSa

Antetokounmpo carried his team to an NBA Finals win on a hyperextended knee injury in 2021. He consistently takes hits every game because of his knack for attacking the rim relentlessly, yet he manages to maintain his physicality game in and game out.

NBA @NBA "Maybe I'm weird...I love feeling beat up after games"



Giannis on the physicality in Game 1 of BUCKS/CELTICS. "Maybe I'm weird...I love feeling beat up after games"Giannis on the physicality in Game 1 of BUCKS/CELTICS. https://t.co/Fy8rmOjbWv

It would've been a treat to see the two superstars battle in a playoff environment. However, by the time Antetokounmpo hit his stride, James was already off to the Western Conference, playing for the LA Lakers.

HoopsHype @hoopshype 2015: Man, I’m worried Giannis might not be able to withstand the physicality of the NBA with that rail thin frame.



2021: 2015: Man, I’m worried Giannis might not be able to withstand the physicality of the NBA with that rail thin frame.2021: https://t.co/15yay9cL5b

They were predicted to meet in the 2020 NBA Finals. However, the Bucks failed to get past the second round against the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat.

However, James still has a lot left in his tank to overturn the Lakers' fortunes. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo's Bucks are perennial favorites in the East, so there is a chance fans could witness the two square off in a Finals in the next few years.

