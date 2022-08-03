“You gotta spend 1.5 million on your body?… I’m too cheap for that” - Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes about LeBron James’ fitness expenses, said LeBron is fun to watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again displayed his humor while learning of LeBron James' fitness expenses. King James has spent millions on his body, which has helped him stay in tremendous shape throughout his 19 years in the NBA.
The soon-to-be 38-year-old star averaged 30.3 points per game last season and is looking far from done ahead of his 20th year. Here's what Antetokounmpo said about James (H/T Legion Hoops):
“You gotta spend $1.5 million on your body? I don’t know if I can do that. I’m too cheap for that. No, I’m joking. It’s crazy to me, man. He’s been so consistent. It’s fun to watch.”
Antetokounmpo is a remarkable athlete as well. The 27-year-old is one of the most dominant players in the NBA, and very few can match his physicality. He's among the rare players who could replicate James' longevity.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn comparisons to LeBron James since becoming a superstar
Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA. At 27, the Greek Freak has won an NBA title, a Finals MVP, two regular season MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year, to go with six All-Star and All-NBA nominations. The Milwaukee Bucks headliner rarely has an off-night.
Antetokounmpo's numbers are right up there with the best, making him a perennial MVP candidate, much like LeBron James. Both players achieved a lot as young superstars in the league, even before they hit their primes.
Antetokounmpo carried his team to an NBA Finals win on a hyperextended knee injury in 2021. He consistently takes hits every game because of his knack for attacking the rim relentlessly, yet he manages to maintain his physicality game in and game out.
It would've been a treat to see the two superstars battle in a playoff environment. However, by the time Antetokounmpo hit his stride, James was already off to the Western Conference, playing for the LA Lakers.
They were predicted to meet in the 2020 NBA Finals. However, the Bucks failed to get past the second round against the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat.
However, James still has a lot left in his tank to overturn the Lakers' fortunes. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo's Bucks are perennial favorites in the East, so there is a chance fans could witness the two square off in a Finals in the next few years.