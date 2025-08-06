  • home icon
  "You gotta stay off the drugs" - Gilbert Arenas roasts Kwame Brown with outrageous 'coke' claim after latter's wild rant over gambling arrest

"You gotta stay off the drugs" - Gilbert Arenas roasts Kwame Brown with outrageous ‘coke’ claim after latter's wild rant over gambling arrest

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 06, 2025 00:56 GMT
Gilbert Arenas roasts Kwame Brown (Image Source: IMAGN)

Gilbert Arenas called out Kwame Brown and accused him of using cocaine. In late July, Arenas was arrested for allegedly organizing an illegal gambling event and association with "suspected" Israeli criminals.

Arenas was released after paying a $50,000 bond. The former NBA star reacted to Kwame Brown's comments on his arrest. Arenas fired back in a video of himself sharing his thoughts on Brown.

"Right in your nose I catch it every time," Arenas said. "You're trying to troll me with coke in your nose? You got the white in your nose, and then you got the white girl giving it to you. Man you cannot do this with me, man. You gotta stay off the... the drugs man, because it is too strong for you dawg."
Gilbert Arenas was arrested in late July for illegal gambling

On July 30, Gilbert Arenas was arrested for allegedly organizing an illegal high-stakes poker ring. An organized Israeli crime figure was linked to the illegal event.

Arenas was charged with three federal crimes. These included running an illegal gambling business and making false statements to government officials. However, Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released after paying a hefty fine.

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock criticized the former NBA star for his actions.

"Gilbert Arenas' association with Israeli crime figures explains the success of his podcast," Whitlock wrote on X. "He's got the absolute right backing. I've never understood the popularity of the show. Now I do. He has his Jerry Heller."

Regardless of the controversial arrest, it seems that Arenas is back to creating content once again.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
