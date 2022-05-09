“You guys are the biggest babies… You guys can’t handle the truth, from Charles Barkley or from Shaq” - Chris Broussard criticizes Draymond Green for his comments on the media, says former players have a narrative

The NBA community witnessed JJ Redick vehemently correct sportscaster Chris Russo for having demanded that Draymond Green keep quiet and play. The action has seen Redick receive applause for his stance on the manner with which media houses talk about players.

The initial discussion was born out of Green's gesture toward Memphis Grizzlies fans after receiving a flagrant 2 foul in Game 1. The forward had flipped the bird toward Grizzlies fans on his way down the tunnel after being ejected.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



Rob and Martin react to Embiid playing in Game 3, Draymond Green and the blurred lines of the media, and Antonio Brown calling out Colin Kaepernick!



LISTEN: LIVE - It's The Odd Couple w/ @RobParkerFS1 and @martinweiss Rob and Martin react to Embiid playing in Game 3, Draymond Green and the blurred lines of the media, and Antonio Brown calling out Colin Kaepernick!LISTEN: ihr.fm/3KLDSUw LIVE - It's The Odd Couple w/ @RobParkerFS1 and @martinweiss!Rob and Martin react to Embiid playing in Game 3, Draymond Green and the blurred lines of the media, and Antonio Brown calling out Colin Kaepernick!LISTEN: ihr.fm/3KLDSUw https://t.co/Tr8Nqa7Dwi

Rob Parker on The Odd Couple with Martin Weiss called out Draymond Green for his comments toward the media. He called the Golden State Warriors forward "the biggest baby," stating that, despite running a podcast, he is not by any means a member of the media.

"You guys are the biggest babies. Charles Barkley played the game, and you guys can't handle the truth from Charles Barkley or Shaq or Steven Smith... You guys are all phony and then walk around like you're media members. You're not media members because you don't have to answer to anybody."

Draymond Green believes the landscape of the media is about to change, with analysts and hosts to be held accountable

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The media personalities have had a lot to say about players in the NBA, and frankly the job demands that they do. But where do they draw the line on the constant bashing and negative utterances?

Draymond Green went on a rant about the state of the media and their method of reporting targeted at shaming players. He stated that a new landscape of media is underway, one that will not allow personalities to put out false narratives or those who do not know what it is they speak about. In the new landscape he spoke about, he made it clear that people will be held responsible for their utterances.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



"Sincerely yours, the new media."



nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… "The days of the media holding players accountable and you no longer being held accountable are over ..."Sincerely yours, the new media." "The days of the media holding players accountable and you no longer being held accountable are over ..."Sincerely yours, the new media."nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

"The landscape of the media is about to change. You will no longer be allowed to sit there and say what you want," Green stated. "You will no longer be allowed to put out these false narratives. You will no longer be allowed to not know what you're talking about and we're going to listen to you."

The 32-year old emphasized that those days are gone and that the new age of media spearheaded by former NBA player JJ Redick is the future of the media. Adding that people who know have played the game and know how to speak on different topics are the right fit for what the media should be.

"Those days are long gone, because we've guys like JJ Redick who've done it, who speaks it, who knows how to speak on any different topic," he continued. "When I say sincerely yours, the new media where you will be held accountable."

