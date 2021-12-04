"You guys know I played for him and what we was able to do" - LeBron James gracious in defeat vs LA Clippers, praises former coach Tyronn Lue and his coaching methods

LeBron James was all praise for LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue after the LA Lakers' loss to Lue's side on Friday (December 4).
James, who returned to play after missing the game against the Sacramento Kings, couldn't inspire his team to a win. The veteran added 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to the scorecard, but his team lost the game 115-119.
During the post-match interview, Tomer Azarly, a Clippers beat writer, asked James about Ty Lue and the player had nothing but praise for the Clippers coach.
In the video, James is heard saying:
"T-Lue is great. Simple as that. Obviously you guys know I played for him and what we was able to do. T-Lue is great. he's great at every facet of the game. As a coach, he doesn't have a weakness."
LeBron James and Tyronn Lue have a long history together
LeBron James' second return to the Cleveland Cavaliers was almost mythical. Back in 2014-15, having won two championships with the Miami Heat, he returned to the city that had drafted him with Lue as the assistant head coach. The Cavs reached the NBA Finals but were defeated 4-2 by the Golden State Warriors.
In 2015-16, Lue was made head coach of the Cavs, and he went on to lead LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and co. to the first and only championship in the Cavaliers' history. LeBron played two more seasons under Ty Lue post that win, winning the Eastern Conference title each time.
LeBron James' praise for Tyronn Lue is very much justified. In recent years, after becoming the La Clippers' coach, Lue has reached two consecutive playoffs. In fact, he added a fourth Conference Finals appearance to his portfolio as a head coach in 2020-21. However, a loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns prevented him from winning another title.
The LA Clippers currently have a 12-11 record and are ranked sixth in the Western Conference. By comparison, the LA Lakers under Frank Vogel have registered 12 wins and 12 losses and stand seventh in the West.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
With Kawhi Leonard's return, the Clippers will be stronger than they are now both offensively and defensively, and help their bid for the playoffs. Meanwhile, if LeBron James can continue to stay healthy and help his team win games, the Lakers too will fancy their playoff chances.