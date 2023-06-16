"You guys know he stat-pads, right” – Michael Malone disses media & NBA voters on snubbing Nikola Jokic for MVP award

Nikola Jokic truly shone during the NBA Finals and led Nuggets to a first NBA Finals win. That made Nuggets coach Michael Malone question why people questioned his abilities throughout the entire season.

During the celebratory parade in Denver, Malone made it clear that Jokic's championship win and exceptional playoff run have silenced critics who had doubted him. Malone, known for his candid remarks, took a swipe at the media and NBA voters for snubbing Jokic in the MVP race.

"You guys know he stat pads right? You guys know he didn't win a 3rd in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him."Nuggets coach Michael Malone taking some shots at media members who didn't vote for Nikola Jokic "You guys know he stat pads right? You guys know he didn't win a 3rd in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him."Nuggets coach Michael Malone taking some shots at media members who didn't vote for Nikola Jokic 👀https://t.co/GQK0AQ55ew

"You guys know he stat-pads, right? You guys know he didn't win a 3rd in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him. This guy, right here, is an amazing player."

Malone's words hold weight, as he was referring to earlier moments in the season when Jokic's MVP campaign faced scepticism. Some members of the NBA media suggested that he was "stat padding" during games. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was among those who had questioned Jokic's impact on the court.

However, Jokic's on-court performances spoke for themselves. The Serbian centre consistently displayed exceptional skills, leading the Nuggets to wins and posting impressive numbers throughout the season.

Eventually, Jokic's championship win served as the ultimate validation of his skills and silenced his doubters, who underestimated his impact on the game. Jokic has cemented himself as a legendary player after leading his team to their first NBA Finals win despite being ignored for MVP recognition.

It's evident that Jokic's success on the court outweighs any unfavorable remarks or rebuffs. That explains why Malone is standing up for him. However, winning championships takes more than individual awards like MVPs.

Nikola Jokic's focus: Winning games, not chasing numbers

Denver Nuggets Victory Parade

It's apparent from Nikola Jokic's performance that he places more emphasis on victory than pursuing individual records, given that he has averaged a triple-double twice and won the All-Star MVP award five times.

Despite accusations of stat-padding, Jokic's commitment to team success is unwavering, as highlighted by Draymond Green, who dismissed the notion and praised Jokic's selflessness.

Green noted that Jokic's high assist numbers are a result of his unselfish play, with his focus on securing wins rather than personal accolades.

