“You guys are making Patrick F. Beverley got to be Jerry West" - 'Mad Dog' Russo claims Pat Beverley's move to LA Lakers has been extremely hyped

The LA Lakers’ acquisition of Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz has boosted the team's offseason. “Mr. 94 Feet” brings much-needed competitiveness, defense and an edge that the Hollywood squad sorely lacked last season.

While several basketball analysts considered Beverley’s arrival as a boon to the Lakers, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo isn’t overly impressed. Here’s what the sports analyst had to say on ESPN about Beverley’s impact on the Lakers:

“You guys are making Patrick F. Beverley got to be Jerry West. Easy! He’s a role player. … That’s not gonna win you an NBA championship. He’s a 10-minute a game player.

“You’re making Patrick Beverley the missing link. He’s not the missing link. You guys are putting him on a level that he isn’t at, my God! You’re crazy.”

Even with the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the LA Lakers have not catapulted to title favorites with Beverley’s arrival. However, what he brings to the team are a few of the things LA needs to compete next season.

Beverley is certainly no Jerry West, but his skill set and character are tailor-made for the LA Lakers under Darvin Ham. The new head coach has been preaching accountability, defense and unselfishness as hallmarks of his team. “Pat Bev” has those in abundance.

More importantly, Beverley is the readymade player that Ham wanted Westbrook to become.

The former LA Clippers guard is an impact player who does the dirty job any championship-contending team needs. He may just push Russ to follow his lead and transform the LA Lakers’ backcourt into the defensive juggernaut Ham has envisioned.

“Mad Dog” is probably right. Beverley isn’t the missing link, but nor is he a 10-minute player. He is just someone who will likely do everything he can to help the LA Lakers.

Patrick Beverley’s edge immediately comes out in his first LA Lakers press conference

“Pat Bev” has been known to ruffle the feathers of those around him.

In his first press conference, he took a dig at the media who didn’t respond to his "good morning" before the event started. The journalists had been waiting for some time, but it looked like Beverley was the only one who was ready to start the meet and greet.

When a reporter nonchalantly commented that Beverley would be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the new Laker pointedly replied:

“They’re gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference.”

Beverley’s response has been interpreted in a couple of different ways. Some found it hilarious while others didn’t like the tone behind his comments. In just his first meeting with the media as a Laker, the point guard already showed the kind of edge that his teammates will have to get used to.

