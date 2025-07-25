"You a h*e, you a snitch": Jeff Teague reveals a heated LeBron James fan confronted him at gas station over steroid comment

Former Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague has enjoyed much success as a podcaster after retirement. However, a comment he made about LeBron James' alleged steroid use got him into hot water with a heated LBJ fan on Thursday.NBA Central shared a clip of Teague on X (formerly Twitter) as he recalled the confrontation on his podcast.&quot;Whoever the dude was that pulled up on me at the gas station — boy, you almost made that your last day,&quot; he said. &quot;The fool called me a B. I had my back turned, pumping gas and when I turned back around, I was like, there’s no way he’s talking to me.&quot;&quot;He looks back and he like, “Yeah, you a snitch. You a hoe. You a SNITCH.” I’m like, “Huh? What are you talking about? Bron didn’t do that.” I am like him, “Man, go on. Good plan, bro. Stop playing out here—it’s too early for that,” Teague explained.The fan confronted Teague for the comments he made during an episode of the Club 520 podcast. In the episode, he claimed Bron used steroids during his time with the Miami Heat, which saw him come back &quot;skinny.&quot;&quot;Miami Heat Bron, he was on steroids, bro. They started testing for HGH, and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting, and he sat out 3 weeks… then came back skinny,&quot; Teague expressed.Although Teague later clarified he was joking and meant no disrespect, the incident highlights just how passionately fans defend LeBron James.Jeff Teague backtracks on his &quot;steroid&quot; claims after he receives heavy backlash from fans onlineJeff Teague's remarks on LeBron James' alleged steroid use during his Miami Heat days earned him a lot of backlash online. The former NBA champion's claims came during his podcast, and he quickly backtracked on his words on Instagram.&quot;Y'all weird I was joking about Bron he was just that dominate chill,&quot; he wrote.Teague’s walk-back highlights the risks of making bold claims without evidence — especially against a player like LeBron, as without real proof, the steroid claims don’t hold up and come off as a bad joke.LeBron’s legacy has been defined by how well he’s taken care of his body, allowing him to stay healthy and dominant in the league for over 20 years.