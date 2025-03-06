"You are HIM" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger drops heartfelt note for 2x MVP after massive milestone

Giannis Antetokounmpo etched his name in the history books on Wednesday night, reaching the 20,000-point milestone and becoming just the 52nd player in NBA history to achieve the feat. Among those celebrating his achievement was his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, who shared a heartfelt message.

Antetokounmpo, 30, is the sixth-youngest player to hit the mark, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan. His already impressive resume includes an NBA championship, two MVP awards and a Finals MVP.

As the Milwaukee Bucks honored Antetokounmpo for joining the prestigious 20,000-point club, Riddlesprigger took to her Instagram Stories with a simple yet powerful three-word tribute to her husband:

“You are HIM 🤍.”

Mariah Riddlesprigger's IG story

Currently the 10th-leading scorer among active players, Antetokounmpo delivered his best performance since returning from injury, posting 32 points and 15 rebounds in the Bucks' dominant 137-107 win over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks.

In the victory, Damian Lillard, ninth on the active scoring list, led the way with 34 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. The game marked the Mavericks’ first since Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly shades wife Mariah Riddlesprigger while explaining his competitiveness

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of another MVP-level season, averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists, though he trails frontrunners Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic in the race for the award.

Earlier this season, following a loss to the LA Clippers, Antetokounmpo spoke about his effort, saying his competitive drive remains the same regardless of the opponent — even if that opponent is his wife.

“Every time I step on the floor, I try to play hard. If I was playing against older players, against younger players, against my brothers, against my friends, or even if I’m playing against my wife — I’ll be honest with you, I always play hard,” he said (per Ben Golliver).

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger share three children: Liam Charles, born in 2020; Maverick Shai, born in 2021; and their daughter Eva Brooke, born in 2023.

Riddlesprigger is currently expecting their fourth child.

Antetokounmpo also comes from a family of athletes, with four brothers, three of whom — Thanasis, Kostas and Alex — have played in the NBA.

