"You invent an ankle injury for Draymond, let him get some rest" - NBA executive believes Warriors will play rookie if Draymond Green suffers an injury

An NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors will give minutes to a rookie if Draymond Green suffers an injury next season. The Warriors drafted Patrick Baldwin Jr. late in the first round and he could earn minutes as the season progresses.

In an interview with Heavy.com, an anonymous executive from the Western Conference gave his take on Baldwin. The exec believes that the Warriors will give him playing time next season if Green's back flares up or just needs some rest. He pointed to Golden State's history of managing its veterans and developing prospects at the same time.

"There's two things the Warriors do very well away from the court," the exec said. "Something the rest of us have been trying to copy for eight years now. That is manage veteran players' bodies and develop young guys. And really, those two things go together.

"They will play Baldwin for a few games in December or whatever. Let him get comfortable on an NBA court and see what he can do. Give him some confidence, then pull back. You invent an ankle injury for Draymond, let him get some rest, let Baldwin play a few games and it works out for everyone."

Baldwin had an underwhelming freshman campaign with Milwaukee for someone who was a top-five recruit in the nation. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, while shooting 34.4% from the field. However, the Warriors are the perfect team to unleash Baldwin's potential.

"Baldwin was a top-10 type who was in a bad situation last year," the executive said. "That is a prototypical steal. He did not show what he can do. And he is a coach's son. So, I think they have confidence in him between the ears. And it's all about between the ears in these cases."

But what does it have to do with Green? He missed 38 games last season due to a back injury. The Warriors are known for resting their veteran players, which opens up minutes for younger guys. Baldwin joins a Warriors team loaded with young talents such as Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

Will Draymond Green receive a max extension from the Warriors?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green is eligible to sign a max contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. Green has two years left on his contract, but has a player option for the 2023-24 season. The Warriors are facing a dilemma since Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are all due for extensions as well.

According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green believes he's worth the max extension. However, the Warriors are reportedly not interested in giving him the max. Green has been one of the most important players in Golden State's dynastic run.

If the Warriors let him leave in free agency, some teams will surely be interested in his experience and leadership. One of the teams linked to Draymond Green is the Detroit Pistons. They have a young team, and Green is from Michigan.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman