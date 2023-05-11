"You just expect it in a situation like this" - Steve Kerr not surprised with Draymond Green's offensive burst in Game 5

Draymond Green found a new gear on the offensive end during the Golden State Warriors' 121-106 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. With that performance, Green played an enormous role in his team clawing their way back into their series.

When speaking to the media after the game, Steve Kerr discussed Draymond Green's performance, noting how you expect him to show up in the big moments.

"I think you just expect it in a situation like this, where you're facing elimination," Kerr said. "Draymond is one of the great competitors I've ever been around. So, you just expect him to bring it. I didn't say anything to him. He doesn't need any pep talks from me, that's for sure."

In 30 minutes of play, Draymond Green filled the box score, ending the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. Furthermore, Draymond Green shot 63.6% from the field on seven-of-11 shooting and converted one of his two three-point shots.

Outside of the box score, Green made his usual defensive impact. Pressuring the ball, switching up and down match-ups, and offering secondary help, the four-time champion ended the game with his fingerprints all over the Golden State Warriors win.

However, the Golden State Warriors still trail the Los Angeles Lakers 3-2 and will have to play two more win-or-go-home contests if they wish to progress. Although now, the pressure shifts back onto the Los Angeles Lakers, who only need one more win to end the series.

The Warriors could lose their top assistant

The Milwaukee Bucks are searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer following their first-round playoff exit. According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is being considered for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching position.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Milwaukee was granted permission to interview Golden State associate HC Kenny Atkinson. Some of other candidates expected to meet with Bucks on coaching job are Milwaukee associate HC Charles Lee, ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego. There will be additional candidates… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ESPN Sources: Milwaukee was granted permission to interview Golden State associate HC Kenny Atkinson. Some of other candidates expected to meet with Bucks on coaching job are Milwaukee associate HC Charles Lee, ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego. There will be additional candidates… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“The Milwaukee Bucks were granted permission to interview Golden State Warriors associate head coach Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head-coaching job," Wojnarowski wrote. "The Bucks are searching to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the team was upset in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 1 seed."

Atkinson does possess NBA head coaching experience, having spent four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. In 308 regular-season games, Kenny Atkinson led the Nets to 118 wins and 190 losses.

Despite the losing record, Atkinson developed a reputation as a player development coach, overseeing career leaps from multiple players, including Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell.

Kenny Atkinson has been with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach for the past two seasons. Atkinson was a significant part of Golden State's staff as they won the 2022 NBA championship.

However, regardless of whether the Milwaukee Bucks extend Kenny Atkinson a job offer, he will likely remain with the Golden State Warriors until the end of the postseason.

Thus giving the Warriors an opportunity to continue fighting for a return to the NBA Finals, and, of course, the opportunity to defend their crown.

