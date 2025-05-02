"You just have to get him the ball": Steph Curry and Steve Kerr outline Jimmy Butler plans ahead of Game 6 showdown 

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr emphasized the importance of getting Jimmy Butler more touches in their upcoming game against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors will take on the Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference first round. The Dubs hold a 3-2 lead as they head to Chase Center for Friday’s game.

Ad

Houston dominated Golden State in Game 5, winning 131-116. Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks led the charge for the Rockets, combining for 75 points. The game was all but over halfway into the third quarter after Steve Kerr decided to bench all his starters.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Game 6, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr have said the Warriors need Jimmy Butler to have more touches in the upcoming game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The thing with Jimmy is there's nothing complicated about how he plays. You just have to get him the ball and get spaced," Kerr said per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Golden State won Game 4 (109-106) following a 27-point performance from Butler. The 35-year-old took over in the fourth, scoring 14 points and grabbing a crucial rebound during the last seconds of the game. Judging from Kerr and Curry's comments, the team will look for more of the same in Game 6.

Both Curry and Butler had a tough night in Houston during Game 5. Curry went 4-for-12 from the field, recording 13 points. Butler shot 2-for-10, finishing with eight points. Moses Moody was the team’s leading scorer with 25 points.

Ad

The Dubs will need their star duo to be a bigger part of the offense if they wish to finish the series in six games.

"A better effort": Steph Curry on the importance of having a strong start to Game 6

Speaking ahead of Game 6, Steph Curry has acknowledged the importance of Golden State getting off to a good start during Friday's game. The Dubs were passive during the beginning of Game 5, allowing Houston to set the tone on offense. As a result, the Rockets had built a 27-point lead at halftime.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the lead grew, Steve Kerr decided to bench his starters halfway through the third quarter. Curry, hoping to avoid a repeat of Game 5, emphasized the importance of starting well on Friday.

"We need to come out with a better effort in the first six minutes of Game 6,” Curry said.

The 37-year-old also needs to step it up on offense. He had 17 points in Game 4 and was held to 13 points in Game 5. Curry has been playing through a thumb injury but has been solid, recording 23.4 ppg, 6.2 apg and 4.8 rpg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.