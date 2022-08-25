"You just traded your future for a point guard that averages 5 table jumps 2 ejections a week", "Yeah I think they found a deal for Russ" - Fans send in comical reactions to Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley

According to reports, the LA Lakers have acquired Patrick Beverely from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker. The three-time All-Defensive team selection has been on the Purple and Gold's radar for a while now. His toughness and ability to defend could prove to be a great boost for the Lakers.

With Beverley coming into the side, he will play alongside Russell Westbrook, his long-time arch-rival. The two have gone at it, several times in their careers.

With the deal between the LA Lakers and the Jazz getting finalized, it will be interesting to see how these two veterans will play together.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers https://t.co/SHY6XGLIAa

The LA Lakers were all in to bring Kyrie Irving to the team. But Shams Charania reported that the Brooklyn Nets weren't looking to trade the seven-time All-Star. Their move for Patrick Beverley is certainly an interesting proposition.

The player included in a trade for Patrick Beverley, Talen Horton-Tucker has been actively involved in trade rumors since last season. However, fans expressed their disappointment at the team trading Horton-Tucker for Beverley and not for another star player.

ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium It’s going to be a very crazy day when Russell Westbrook comes off the bench for Patrick Beverly. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium It’s going to be a very crazy day when Russell Westbrook comes off the bench for Patrick Beverly.

King mufasa #3.14159 @native_ace @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic 🤣 you just traded your future for a point guard that averages 5 table jumps 2 ejections and 6 points a week @Stadium lakers in shambles🤣 you just traded your future for a point guard that averages 5 table jumps 2 ejections and 6 points a week @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium lakers in shambles 😂🤣 you just traded your future for a point guard that averages 5 table jumps 2 ejections and 6 points a week

Russell @RussBrick44 @kingyoshi_13 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Patrick Beverley is now the 3rd best player on the Lakers and it’s not remotely close. @kingyoshi_13 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Patrick Beverley is now the 3rd best player on the Lakers and it’s not remotely close.

‏ً @HR_6IX @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers fans thought THT was gonna be in a star studded deal but in reality he got traded for Patrick Beverly @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers fans thought THT was gonna be in a star studded deal but in reality he got traded for Patrick Beverly https://t.co/pstAk7ykoR

JG @underniqqasskin @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Umm, Pat Bev and Russell. This is going to be a long season. Stanley was and is the only good wing defender too. I wouldn't say I like what going on @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Umm, Pat Bev and Russell. This is going to be a long season. Stanley was and is the only good wing defender too. I wouldn't say I like what going on

LakerTom @LakerTom @wojespn This is strong indication Lakers are going to trade for Turner and Hield. This was straight trade with no picks. THT and Johnson for Beverley. Sets up Russ and 1 pick and 1 swap for Turner, Hield, and McConnell with Lakers saving 1 pick for trade deadline. Now finish it, Rob! @wojespn This is strong indication Lakers are going to trade for Turner and Hield. This was straight trade with no picks. THT and Johnson for Beverley. Sets up Russ and 1 pick and 1 swap for Turner, Hield, and McConnell with Lakers saving 1 pick for trade deadline. Now finish it, Rob!

bizort @MoistSquirts @wojespn Embarrassing. Lakers were pushing THT as a true young asset and he's traded as a negative salary lol @wojespn Embarrassing. Lakers were pushing THT as a true young asset and he's traded as a negative salary lol

Shawn 🏀 @JustAKidwHoop @ChubbXHunt



Now that Lakers got a PG, they can trade Russ for Buddy and Turner @wojespn I think the next move will be Russ to Pacers. With Kyrie out of the picture, it was between Jazz and Pacers to trade Russ.Now that Lakers got a PG, they can trade Russ for Buddy and Turner @ChubbXHunt @wojespn I think the next move will be Russ to Pacers. With Kyrie out of the picture, it was between Jazz and Pacers to trade Russ. Now that Lakers got a PG, they can trade Russ for Buddy and Turner

Isaiah @RatiodByTrey @wojespn THEY SAID THT WAS BETTER THAN JORDAN POOLE @wojespn THEY SAID THT WAS BETTER THAN JORDAN POOLE 😭😭😭😭😭

🏀🏀🏀 @Dreamville103 @wojespn Lakers fan gonna act like they like bev gonna be funniest shit ever @wojespn Lakers fan gonna act like they like bev gonna be funniest shit ever 😂😂 https://t.co/kcajOs6jhQ

Matt🇦🇺 @mattsceltics @wojespn Westbrook walking into training camp and seeing Pat Bev @wojespn Westbrook walking into training camp and seeing Pat Bev https://t.co/Swoxr4a6tA

The LA Lakers have been busy in the offseason trying to make changes to their roster. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the team has brought in some fresh faces into the team. The likes of Lonnie Walker, Juan Toscano-Andreson, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. are all expected to do well for the team next season.

However, there were expectations from the team to make some more significant changes to their roster. Bringing in Patrick Beverley seems to be an exciting one as he could bring in the energy the LA Lakers lacked last time around.

Is Patrick Beverley the right fit with the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley is considered to be one of the best defensive guards in the league. He is not afraid to get in the face of the opponent and guard them the entire length of the floor.

With him coming into the team, the Purple and Gold can certainly expect some improvement on the defensive end of the floor. He also brings in leadership and some level of accountability to the team.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting



Never forget when Patrick Beverley did this to then Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in his first career NBA game.Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting Never forget when Patrick Beverley did this to then Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in his first career NBA game.Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting 👀https://t.co/j1AyPy4v85

There are concerns about how things are going to work out between him and Russell Westbrook. However, reports suggest that the Lakers are still trying to look at ways they can trade the former MVP and acquire players who can help them compete.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook Welcome to the Lakers, Patrick Beverley Welcome to the Lakers, Patrick Beverley https://t.co/5AJbgMW1u4

Last season, the veteran signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves and led them all the way to the playoffs. If he can create a similar impact and put up some special performances for the Lakers, they can certainly make a deep playoff run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar