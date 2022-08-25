"You just traded your future for a point guard that averages 5 table jumps 2 ejections a week", "Yeah I think they found a deal for Russ" - Fans send in comical reactions to Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley

According to reports, the LA Lakers have acquired Patrick Beverely from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker. The three-time All-Defensive team selection has been on the Purple and Gold's radar for a while now. His toughness and ability to defend could prove to be a great boost for the Lakers.
With Beverley coming into the side, he will play alongside Russell Westbrook, his long-time arch-rival. The two have gone at it, several times in their careers.
With the deal between the LA Lakers and the Jazz getting finalized, it will be interesting to see how these two veterans will play together.
The LA Lakers were all in to bring Kyrie Irving to the team. But Shams Charania reported that the Brooklyn Nets weren't looking to trade the seven-time All-Star. Their move for Patrick Beverley is certainly an interesting proposition.
The player included in a trade for Patrick Beverley, Talen Horton-Tucker has been actively involved in trade rumors since last season. However, fans expressed their disappointment at the team trading Horton-Tucker for Beverley and not for another star player.
The LA Lakers have been busy in the offseason trying to make changes to their roster. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the team has brought in some fresh faces into the team. The likes of Lonnie Walker, Juan Toscano-Andreson, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. are all expected to do well for the team next season.
However, there were expectations from the team to make some more significant changes to their roster. Bringing in Patrick Beverley seems to be an exciting one as he could bring in the energy the LA Lakers lacked last time around.
Is Patrick Beverley the right fit with the LA Lakers?
Patrick Beverley is considered to be one of the best defensive guards in the league. He is not afraid to get in the face of the opponent and guard them the entire length of the floor.
With him coming into the team, the Purple and Gold can certainly expect some improvement on the defensive end of the floor. He also brings in leadership and some level of accountability to the team.
There are concerns about how things are going to work out between him and Russell Westbrook. However, reports suggest that the Lakers are still trying to look at ways they can trade the former MVP and acquire players who can help them compete.
Last season, the veteran signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves and led them all the way to the playoffs. If he can create a similar impact and put up some special performances for the Lakers, they can certainly make a deep playoff run.