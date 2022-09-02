“You kill 3 birds with 1 stone” - Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers should go ahead with a heavily rumored trade

The LA Lakers were one of the worst teams last season. LeBron James and his squad finished the season with only 33 wins. They even failed to make the play-in tournament.

However, there is still a chance for the Lakers to become contenders next season. A rumored trade with the Indiana Pacers would make them one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

The trade includes sending Russell Westbrook and draft picks to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Shannon Sharpe addressed the potential trade on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," saying that the Lakers should make it happen.

"It would address two needs for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is shooting and defense. Myles Turner is a tremendous rim protector, he can knock down three. ... He led the league in blocked shot. He can probably get you 12 and 10," Sharpe said.

"Buddy Hield provides 3-point shooting and the shooting that the Lakers so desparately need."

Considering how bad the Lakers were on both ends of the floor, this trade would make a lot of sense for them. Additionally, they would get rid of Westbrook and his massive contract.

LA Lakers could kill three birds with one stone

By trading with the Indiana Pacers, the LA Lakers could upgrade their center and guard positions. Myles Turner has been in trade talks for the past few years. So, the Pacers may finally be able to trade him.

Buddy Hield has converted 39.8% of his 3-point shots in his career. He's one of the best shooters in the league, which is another thing the Lakers need.

With the trade, the Lakers could improve their offense and defense and trade Russell Westbrook. With a $47.1 million contract, Westbrook is the second-highest paid player in the league behind Steph Curry.

"You kill three birds with one stone. You get off Russ, you get shooting, and you get defense. I think it would be a great situation," Shannon Sharpe said.

Winning only 33 games in a season is not surprising considering that the Lakers were awful on both ends of the floor. Hield would drastically improve the offense as the team ranked 22nd in 3-point shooting last season.

The Lakers were also the third-worst defensive team as they allowed their opponents to score 115.1 points per game.

The Western Conference is stacked with several title contenders. If the LA Lakers want to win another title before LeBron James retires, they need this trade to take place.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman