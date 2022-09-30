"You know that alarm that went off last year when the Westbrook trade happened?" - Chris Mannix predicts LA Lakers' new look backcourt will fail miserably

After an offseason of speculations, the LA Lakers ultimately opened training camp with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder in the backcourt. The German wasn’t around, though, as he was organizing his family’s move back to LA.

The vibe after the Lakers’ Media Day regarding their new backcourt was positive in the same way it started for Westbrook. Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix, however, has already seen similarities between last season and the upcoming one for the Hollywood squad. He said:

“You know that alarm that went off last year when the Westbrook trade happened? The thought in all our minds that this wasn’t going to work. That same alarm is ringing right now when I hear about how Westbrook, Schroder and Patrick Beverley are going to form some kind of usable backcourt rotation.

"That alarm rings even louder when I read about Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D guy. It is deafening when I’m now hearing that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are best friends!”

When rumors started to surface last year that the LA Lakers were interested in Russell Westbrook, most basketball analysts didn’t think the trade would happen. Westbrook’s skill set, throughout his entire NBA career, screamed "misfit" in a system around LeBron James.

Given that the Lakers were linked to such names as Buddy Hield, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, the Westbrook trade stunned many in the NBA. Despite the warning bells, GM Rob Pelinka reportedly succumbed to the pressure exerted by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers had an up-and-down opening two months during the 2021-22 NBA season. They were 10-10 in their first 20 games. Despite hoping things would eventually work out, the Lakers continued in their downward spiral.

Sky Sports NBA @SkySportsNBA Russell Westbrook was booed by Lakers fans after missing the jump shot and then later on in the game, fans begged him not to shoot the Russell Westbrook was booed by Lakers fans after missing the jump shot and then later on in the game, fans begged him not to shoot the 3️⃣ 😬 https://t.co/QYblJZi6x4

By the All-Star break, the LA Lakers were downright struggling, as shown by their 27-31 win-loss rate. Russell Westbrook struggled badly to adjust his game to what former head coach Frank Vogel asked of him.

Proof of the pudding is in the eating, but several basketball analysts who witnessed last year’s debacle are not jumping into the Lakers’ positive vibe.

Darvin Ham insists the LA Lakers backcourt will have a defensive identity

Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley will have to earn their roles on the team for next season. Despite being a former MVP and a member of the NBA’s 75th team anniversary, Ham is not, at least publicly, guaranteeing “Russ” anything.

Ham spoke to the media during the LA Lakers’ Media Day and was non-committal about his plans for the backcourt except its defensive identity. He said:

“We’re a ways away. We got several options, we signed Dennis, we signed Pat Bev, we got a healthy Kendrick Nunn, along with Russ himself, Austin Reaves. We have a variety of options to fulfill in our backcourt.

“As I mentioned, we gotta have a defensive mindset. Those are the guys that’s gonna get the minutes, guys, who are going out there to get stops. He’s [Westbrook] told me personally he’s gonna commit to that side of the ball.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#LakersMediaDay "[Westbrook's] been awesome." - Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka talk about the communication and trust the front office has developed with Russell Westbrook during the offseason. "[Westbrook's] been awesome." - Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka talk about the communication and trust the front office has developed with Russell Westbrook during the offseason. #LakersMediaDay https://t.co/HtPz5DZXMy

It will be interesting to see how the new coach adapts to the existing environment within the LA Lakers roster this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far