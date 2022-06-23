"You know what we cant work out a deal for Kyrie Irving, he's going elsewhere" - NBA insider claims Kevin Durant might leave the Brooklyn Nets if Irving departs this summer

NBA Insider Bobby Marks has hinted that the Brooklyn Nets' handling of the Kyrie Irving situation could prove costly for them. He suggested their delay in offering Irving an extension could propel them to also lose Kevin Durant.

According to recent reports, the organisation is not willing to offer the seven-time All-Star the max contract that he is looking for.

Over the past few weeks, many teams have been rumored to onboard Kyrie Irving. Discussing what the future holds for Irving and Durant, Bobby Marks said on ESPN's "Get Up":

"This is different than James Harden, this is different than the time when they went to Kevin Durant and they said, 'James Harden doesn't want to be here, we can get you, Ben Simmons.'

"You're not going to Kevin Durant and saying,' You know what we cant work out a deal for Kyrie Irving, he's going elsewhere, are you okay with it?'"

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both made their way to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. They haven't spent much time together on the court due to injuries and COVID-related restrictions.

Undoubtedly, both have offensive firepower that can wreck opposition defenses. However, with Irving being rumored to be on other teams' radars, Durant would also not be happy about staying with the Nets. Further explaining why KD may seek a trade if Irving exits, Marks said:

"Durant's going to be saying is 'No, I'm not okay with it,' whose that other player that'll come play with him. We can talk about contracts with games played, but at the end of the day if Kevin Durant wants Kyrie Irving on this roster for four years at $192 million guaranteed.

"It is up to ownership to decide do I want to do that and make that commitment and if not, here are the consequences of what is going to happen and the consequences are likely that Kevin Durant will ask to be traded."

What does the future hold for Kevin Durant if Kyrie Irving doesn't remain with the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA. His ability to score from nearly anywhere on the court is what makes him a special player. In his time with the Brooklyn Nets so far, Durant has played some of his best basketball.

In his first full season, he almost single-handedly led them to the Conference Finals. He followed that up with another stellar performance during the 2021-22 season. The former MVP averaged 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 6.4 APG in 55 appearances.

With him, the Nets were leading the Eastern Conference by one point. However, he suffered an injury midway through the season and the Nets weren't able to hold up there and fell to the play-in spot.

Undoubtedly, he is a key player for the organisation and they wouldn't want to lose him. But for that to happen, the team will have to find a way to keep Kyrie Irving. The 30-year-old is not a highly dependable player, but the Nets will have to take a risk if they want to compete for the championship.

If the team fails to give Irving a contract, Durant certainly has a lot to think about. He still has four years left on his Nets contract. With his friend gone, he will be left with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to compete for the title.

The Nets will try and bring in a replacement for Irving, but to match his level of brilliance is going to be difficult.

Durant still has some time left to win another championship. Without Irving, the Nets really don't seem to be strong enough to contend. That is why he may seek a trade to another contending team.

