"You know I'll give you one" - LeBron James engages in hilarious banter with top high school recruit and fellow Ohio native Gabe Cupps

LeBron James and the short-handed LA Lakers just lost back-to-back games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls. With a day off in their schedule, the four-time MVP took to Instagram to have a light-hearted back-and-forth with a fan.

Back in 2019, LeBron James had an impromptu three-point shootout with Gabe Cupps, who plays starting point guard for Centerville High School. Cupps went toe-to-toe with the King and lost.

The Ohio native wanted another shot at the Lakers superstar in a rematch. James hilariously replied with an IG story of Cupps’ loss and the words:

"You know I’ll give you one! Or Maybe I’ll just keep my dub and be out!"

Gabe Cupps was on the Blue Chips team as a teammate of LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. The courageous youngster had the guts to challenge the biggest name at the venue at the time.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, LeBron James reminded everyone just how good he is even when recovering from an injury. The four-time champion himself posted about the event, which, to the surprise of no one, went viral.

Cupps is currently committed to playing for the Indiana Hoosiers under head coach and former NBA tactician Mike Woodson. Meanwhile, James has his hands full, leading the depleted LA Lakers out of a two-game slump.

What’s next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers are battling a virus outbreak and a slew of injuries [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

The NBA is navigating through the treacherous effects of another COVID-19 surge. Several games have already been canceled due to the lack of healthy bodies. The LA Lakers are currently one of the teams who have been hit hardest by the virus outbreak.

The Lakers have six players under health and safety protocols. Head coach Frank Vogel has also tested positive, which is why assistant coach David Fizdale has been calling the shots. The side will also miss Anthony Davis for at least four weeks as he recovers from a left knee MCL. The injuries and the virus protocols will only add more burden on LeBron James’ soon-to-be 37-year-old shoulders.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo list of Lakers out due to covid/injury:



Anthony Davis

Trevor Ariza

Kendrick Nunn

Kent Bazemore

THT

Avery Bradley

Dwight Howard

Malik Monk

Austin Reaves

Next up for LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be the Phoenix Suns, who have somehow miraculously stayed COVID-free. They even have Devin Booker back from a hamstring injury, for good measure. The Purple and Gold squad will just have to suck it up and hope for the best against the holders of the best record in the NBA.

If the Lakers show the same effort and aggression that they displayed against the Chicago Bulls, they will be a force to be reckoned with. LeBron James still has triple-double king Russell Westbrook and new Laker Isaiah Thomas to count on for support.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh