"You know nothing about going back to back"- When Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got into a shouting match over LeBron James asking for help

Back in the 2016-17 NBA season, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were the defending champions. James finally delivered on his promise to his hometown by bringing home the title in 2016. As a result, expectations of the Cavs going back-to-back were high. However, James and his crew struggled in the 2017-18 season.

This led to the media, including Charles Barkley, criticizing LeBron for asking for too much help to win. Barkley questioned LeBron's competitive spirit considering the talent that surrounded him during that time. Shaquille O'Neal wasn't a fan of Chuck's remarks, which led to a heated debate between Barkley and the four-time champ about LeBron asking for more help.

"You [Charles Barkley] played for a team that had a big four," Shaq said. "First of all, you know nothing about going back-to-back. I do and Kenny do. Teams are coming out of his [LeBron] head. They need more, they need 'Big Shot' Bob, they need a guy like Kenny Smith, they need a playmaker like LeBron said." ... "Don't ever say LeBron don't wanna compete."

The downfall of the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James' second stint with the team

In 2017, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers endured a significant decline that impacted the foundation of their once-dominant franchise. Following three consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, including a historic championship victory in 2016, the Cavaliers appeared destined to maintain their status as a dominant force in the Eastern Conference.

However, a combination of obstacles and internal conflicts converged, resulting in a tumultuous season that signaled the conclusion of a remarkable era for the Cavaliers.

One of the events that set the Cavaliers' downfall in motion was the surprising trade of star point guard Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard, who had been instrumental in their 2016 title run, expressed his desire to move on from Cleveland and seek a new challenge.

Additionally, injuries to key players like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson disrupted the team's continuity and led to inconsistent performances. The lack of depth in the roster further compounded their problems, exposing their vulnerabilities on both ends of the floor.

While the Cavs were facing their own internal struggles, their rivals at the time, the Golden State Warriors, were emerging as a powerhouse in the Western Conference. The Warriors, with their formidable core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, presented a formidable obstacle to LeBron James' championship ambitions.

Cleveland struggled to match the Warriors' dominance, which further exacerbated their decline and raised doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level. Ultimately, this led to James' departure the following season, signifying the true end of the Cavs' once-dominant era.

