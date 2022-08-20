“You know who the third option is; He’s unwilling to accept the role that would help the Lakers” - NBA analyst believes the LA Lakers cannot win a title, questions if there are any players that can improve them

The LA Lakers have gone through significant turmoil in the past few years. They won a championship in 2020 but have struggled since. Russell Westbrook will most likely be the key to their success. If he accepts a smaller role, the team could have a deep playoff run. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said Westbrook's role on the team remains essential.

"I believe if AD and LeBron had a third piece, or if Russ was willing to accept the role," Sharpe said. "Russ still see himself as a number one that happened to be the third option.

"He's unwilling to accept the role that would help the Lakers. I believe that would increase the Lakers' chance or give them the best chance to contend for a title."

The Lakers will likely find convincing the former MVP to accept a smaller role difficult. He would be a bench player, providing energy to the second unit.

LA Lakers cannot contend with the current roster

Russell Westbrook is just one of the Lakers' problems. The point guard is a bad fit because the team lacks solid defensive players and knock down shooters.

The three best players on the team are LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook. These players aren't necessarily known for defense and shooting.

"I don't believe they can win a championship the way this roster is currently constructed, and you know who the third option is," Sharpe said regarding LA Lakers' chances of winning the title.

LeBron James recently agreed to sign a two-year extension with the Lakers that will pay him $97.1 million over two years. While this is an excellent move for the four-time NBA champion, it doesn't give the Lakers any financial flexibility.

The LA Lakers may be unable to improve their roster through either the NBA draft or free agency. The New Orleans Pelicans own their 2023 draft pick and could choose between a 2024 or 2025 pick.

There will also be a couple of pick swaps in the next few years. Shannon Sharpe believes that it's impossible for the Lakers to rebuild through the draft because of their past decisions.

"There's going to be virtually impossible for them to rebuild through the draft," Sharpe said. "The Pelicans have their picks in '23, have the option to take '24 or '25 pick and they got pick swaps."

The NBA analyst also pointed out that the next class of free agents doesn't help the Lakers.

"Let me tell you some of the names that's going to be available next year's free agency and you tell me which one is better than LeBron. Khris Middleton, Kyrie, James Harden, Andrew Wiggins. Now, which one of those guys you think right now makes you better? None of them," Sharpe said.

The LA Lakers are not in an ideal situation. However, owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka will work to make the team competitive next year.

Ibrahim @BrodieBeam4 🤣 Everyone hating on Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile Russell Westbrook. Everyone hating on Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile Russell Westbrook.🐐🤣 https://t.co/Apw9J2Rikc

Trading Russell Westbrook seems to be a solution. However, he is the second-highest-paid player in the league, so trading his contract will be difficult.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott