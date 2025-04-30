"You know what time it is": Tyrese Haliburton explains mindset ahead of clutch game-winner to sink Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton's clutch bucket in the closing seconds of Game 5 saw the Indiana Pacers oust the Bucks 1190-118 in overtime. The Pacers guard later said it came down to him to take the crucial shot as he whizzed past Milwaukee's defense for a tough two that saw his side eke out a one-point lead at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

Speaking to Taylor Rooks after the game, an elated Haliburton said it was up to him to make the plays and that he was unfortunate it resulted in a win.

"You know what time it is, I gotta make plays. That's what the team relies on me to do"

Haliburton ended with 26 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. Myles Turner chipped in with 21 points and nine rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double with 33 points and 20 rebounds, and Gary Trent Jr. had 33 points. However, the Bucks' efforts were unsuccessful after Tyrese Haliburton's final-second heroics.

