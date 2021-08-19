“You literally took me back to my days in the hood” - LeBron James reminded of childhood with release of “Free Lunch” shirt film

LeBron James took to social media to praise Whitaker Group owner and founder James Whitner for the short film, “Free Lunch,” and to let him know how it has reminded him of his childhood.

“Yo James Whitner this is so (fire),” James said in the tweet. “You literally took me back to my days in the hood (being part of a single mother household) with the homies! You captured it to perfection. Salute G!”

https://t.co/6zs7epLMjX Yo James Whitner this is so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You literally took me back to my days in the hood (being part of a singer mother household) with the homies! You captured it to perfection. Salute G! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021

LeBron James knows a thing or two about films, having starred in Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam” sequel titled, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” which released this summer.

But the short film has touched LeBron James in a more personal way as it was a callback to his younger days before he became a famous basketball star.

LeBron James’ childhood and “Free Lunch”

LeBron James is one of the NBA’s most prominent style icons. He has a lifetime deal with Nike, which has given him a platform to express his creativity outside of the basketball court.

The LeBron 19 is on the way 🚀 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/xlFoJdKLXI — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 18, 2021

But his tweet to acknowledge the work of Whitner on the “Free Lunch” short film is not intended to be a promotion. Though it does the job, it was more of a genuine appreciation for what the film had reminded him of.

“Free Lunch” tells the story of James and his two brothers who were looking to grab a free lunch (hence the title of the short film). The fact that the film brought back precious memories from LeBron James’ childhood is a reminder to both his fans and critics that the LA Lakers star had a difficult time during his younger years.

LeBron James was brought up by a single mother, Gloria James, in Akron, Ohio, and resorted to playing basketball as a means to escape their difficulties. By the time he reached high school, James was being lauded as one of the best NBA prospects as a junior and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

From there, LeBron James’ popularity soared until he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft.

“Free Lunch” was directed by Julien and Justen Turner and was meant to tell viewers about the “joy in the struggle and life to be lived beyond one’s circumstances.” The film was released ahead of the Sept. 4 arrival of Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch,” a collaboration between the shoe company and Social Status, one of Whitner’s streetwear boutiques.

Here is more information on the upcoming release of the The Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch” based on the official press release:

“The Social Status x Nike Dunk ‘Free Lunch’ in the ‘Chocolate Milk’ colorway arrives Sept. 4, and ‘Strawberry Milk’ drops Sept. 18. Adult sizes will retail for $130, preschool sizes will sell for $80 and toddler sizes will come with a $70 price tag. The shoes will release in-store and online via Socialstatuspgh.com.”

