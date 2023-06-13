"You’ll become a great horseman later” - Nikola Jokic's father reveals forcing him to focus on basketball

Nikola Jokic's father seems to have played a much bigger role in his son's rise to superstardom than anyone could have imagined. While it's usually his two older brothers, who are frequently courtside at his games and receive the credit for getting him into basketball, there's more to the story.

According to AP News, who spoke with Nikola Jokic's father, Branislav Jokic, when his son was young, he wanted to be a horseman. Considering the Serbian superstar's father owns a harness racing club, it would have been a logical career path to follow.

According to Branislav Jokic, however, he knew that his son was destined for greatness on the hardwood.

“He had something special within him. I rarely mention it today, but I simply knew that he would be a good basketball player, but as to what heights he would reach, nobody could have known then.”

“He started growing, both in height and in size, and he started to become aware that he could be a basketball player, but he had a great desire in those days. He would say, ‘Dad, I want to become a horseman.’ And I used to tell him: ‘Son, become a basketball player first, and you’ll become a great horseman later,’”

“I don’t think this great accomplishment can ever be repeated again.” - Nikola Jokic's father

As Nikola Jokic's father admitted during the interview, his son wasn't exactly the fittest child growing up. Given the fact that Jokic comes from Serbia, a small Balkan state of just over 6 million people, Nikola Jokic's father doesn't believe an accomplishment like this will ever be repeated again.

From an out-of-shape young kid to the last pick in the draft, to a two-time MVP and now an NBA Champion, Jokic's story is something straight out of a movie. Despite the cinematic ending with confetti falling from the ceiling as he celebrated with his wife, daughter, brothers, and teammates, Jokic can't wait to get home.

After the game, while speaking to the sideline reporter on hand for the evening, Jokic stated that the job was done, and now he's ready to go home. As he learned during the post-game press conference, with the Denver Nuggets' parade set for Thursday, he'll have to wait a bit.

Fortunately for the Finals MVP, as the post-game crew pointed out, team owner Stanley Kroenke will likely let him use the team plane to get home afterward. Despite an NBA championship, Jokic is eager to get back home for a horse-racing event on Sunday.

