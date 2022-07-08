“You look back this summer and you’re like ‘wow, that was the trade of the summer’; unless, of course, Kevin Durant” - Draymond Green says Boston Celtics made an incredible move by trading for former ROTY

The 2022 NBA offseason has been eventful, and the Boston Celtics completed a trade that will help them become championship contenders. According to Draymond Green, the Celtics bringing in Malcolm Brogdon could be the trade of the summer as it has championship ramifications.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

There have been debates about Marcus Smart not being a traditional point guard. Despite his defensive genius, he is not adept at orchestrating the offense.

With that in mind, one can see how Brogdon's injection into the Celtics roster will bolster the team. In the three seasons he played with the Indiana Pacers, he averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA When rookie Malcolm Brogdon dunked on Kyrie and LeBron! (2016) When rookie Malcolm Brogdon dunked on Kyrie and LeBron! (2016) https://t.co/Qvg7jy396q

It is worth noting, however, that he is not a great shooter from beyond the arc. Brogdon recorded one of the worst 3-point shooting percentages last season, converting on only 31.2% of 5.2 attempts per game.

On "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors forward talked about the trade and what it means for the Celtics. Green said:

(From 10:24)

"So, I thought that was a very interesting and very good move by the Boston Celtics. I can't say that I loved it, being there is a possibility we may meet them in the finals again next year. But, as an NBA fan, I think that was an absolutely incredible move by Boston."

He continued:

"I think that's one that lets you know, 'hey, we're not satisfied with losing in the NBA finals,' nor do you expect that the Boston Celtics, an organization with 17 championships, would be. They're showing you right away, 'we're trying to get better, we're improving and we're trying to get back there.'"

Green added:

"So, [I] take my hat off to them for that move. I thought that was a great move, and probably [among the] top three best moves over the course of the last week or so. And, arguably, depending on what happens, could be the best trade."

Green thinks it could be the trade of the summer depending on what happens with Kevin Durant. However, he also expressed skepticism regarding the latter and said:

"If Boston go on to win a championship, you look back at this summer and you're like, 'wow, that was the trade of the summer.' Unless, of course, Kevin Durant does get traded, [for] which there is no guarantee that a guy with four years on his contract will get traded even if they request."

Green concluded:

"So, we'll have to see how that plays out. But, right now as it stands, that could be the trade of the summer."

The most important aspect of the Brogdon trade was that the Celtics did not have to give away any of their core players in return. In the eyes of many, it was an absolute steal considering what they offered for the former Rookie of the Year.

The Boston Celtics are still looking for their elusive 18th title

Marcus Smart #36, Jaylen Brown #7 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Boston has not had much success in the 21st century, winning only one title in three Finals appearances. Before 2022, their last appearance in the finals was in 2010, when they lost to the LA Lakers.

Last season, the Celtics had a unique opportunity to win their 18th title but cracked under pressure. Despite holding a 2-1 lead in the series, they lost three straight matches to the Warriors.

The Boston Celtics are still tied with the Lakers for the most championships in league history with 17. Given their team's make-up, they could pull off another deep run in the 2023 playoffs.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



The Boston Celtics are now the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship, according to @FanDuel The Boston Celtics are now the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship, according to @FanDuel 👀🏆 https://t.co/2FtSnpnY4x

