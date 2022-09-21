“You lose 4-0 to the Celtics and that’s gonna motivate the group”- NBA analyst ridicules Kyrie Irving for accepting loss in last playoffs against Celtics, says he should prioritize availability for the team

During a recent episode of NBA Today, ESPN reporter Nick Friedell called out Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. The host of the show, Malika Andrews, played a clip of Kyrie appearing on a Twitch stream. On that stream, the Nets point guard talked about the feeling of getting swept by the Celtics last postseason. Irving said:

"We got 4-0'd my G. It was meant to happen like that. Motivation, we needed that humbling experience."

Sounds like Kyrie was just trying to brush off the humiliating experience his team had to deal with. Nick Friedell laughed at the way Irving tried to play it cool. Friedell said:

"You lose 4-0 to the Celtics and that’s gonna motivate the group? What that group was missing was camaraderie. They gotta be together to get it."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

Friedell believes Kyrie Irving has a lot to prove in the upcoming season. The Nets superstar has a habit of missing games when he doesn't feel like playing. He always lets his emotions get to him, which affects his game.

Like Kevin Durant, Kyrie also wants to win another NBA championship. However, in order to accomplish such a feat, Irving must dedicate his time to the team and be available to play more games.

Irving at his best has the ability to dominate games individually. He was sensational during the Cleveland Cavaliers' title run in 2016. He scored 41 points in Game 5 against the Warriors. In Game 7, he sank one of the biggest 3-point shots of his career that put his team in the lead very late in the game.

Therefore, Irving is still one of the best offensive players in the league. However, it comes down to his mentality, which many have questioned in the past. Can he be on the same page as Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons and create a winning a culture in Brooklyn?

In the 29 games Irving played last season, he averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Imagine if he took games more seriously and started playing every game? The Nets might've secured a better seed for the playoffs. Kyrie and KD's offensive prowess combined could make them an unstoppable duo. Both are sharpshooters who can also slash through defense and score in the paint with ease.

If Kyrie Irving is locked in mentally, then the NBA better be prepared to face a more dangerous Brooklyn Nets this season.

